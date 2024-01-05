Claims Office Advocate Connects in the New Year

SANTA FE, NM – The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Connects events will continue through March 2024. The Advocate team is available each Tuesday and Thursday in January to assist anyone impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding who have questions or concerns about the claims process.

The Advocate Connects sessions are weekly in-person events designed to provide you support, listen to your concerns, solve problems and advocate on your behalf. The sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about the Claims Office and process.

You don’t need to make an appointment. Even if you’ve been to a previous session, you can come to another one.

Where and When to Meet Us in January:

Mora County Commission Chambers

1 Court House Drive, Mora, NM 87732

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays

Las Vegas Train Station-Upstairs Meeting Room

500 Railroad, Las Vegas, NM 87701

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursdays

How the Advocate Office Can Help You

The Office of the Advocate team members are Claims Office employees dedicated to ensuring that the Claims Office meets the unique needs of you and your community. The mission of the Claims Office Advocate is to support claimants and potential claimants with compassion, equity and fairness by:

Simplifying the Claims Process for claimants who are having difficulty with the process while learning ways to improve the claims process.

Acting as an additional resource to claimants by helping them have a better understanding of the claims process and guiding them through the claims process steps and the related requirements.

Pushing for the timely and fair outcome of sometimes difficult issues by working with Claims Office leadership and staff.

Contact the Advocate Team

If you can’t come to an Advocate Connect event in person, you can email the Advocate team at FEMA-Hermits-Peak-Claims-Advocate@fema.dhs.gov. Or call 505-403-3373.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. Follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/ and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements including future Advocate Connects events.