Electroninks Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
Key domestic supplier of advanced materials fortifies executive team with financial and operational expertise for commercialization with expanding customer baseAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, announced today the appointment of Dhaval Patel as their chief financial officer and Michael Vinson as chief operating officer. Mr. Patel joins the executive leadership team to deliver the company’s financial and strategic objectives as it enters its next phase of growth. Mr. Vinson will supply his expertise and vast industry experience in operational development and material production to bolster Electroninks’ quality assurance and product readiness.
Mr. Patel brings a wealth of relevant experience to Electroninks, most notably in corporate strategy, M&A, corporate finance and investor relations. Prior to joining Electroninks, Dhaval was most recently VP of Investor Relations at Shoals Technologies and prior to that was SVP of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and M&A at Pactiv Evergreen. Prior to Pactiv Evergreen, he was Managing Director at Nuveen Asset Management overseeing portfolios with a focus on the materials sectors. At Electroninks, Mr. Patel will focus on strategic financial planning and budgeting, M&A, and other financial responsibilities to achieve longer term company goals.
Mr. Vinson brings a wealth of experience to his new role with an extensive background spanning 11 years in relevant markets and an even more substantial tenure in the electronics and semiconductor sector. In his capacity as COO, Mr. Vinson will collaborate closely with the senior leadership team, working alongside the President and CEO. His responsibilities will include the oversight of Electroninks' day-to-day operations and the implementation of strategic initiatives to achieve the company's commercial and manufacturing objectives.
“Everything we do at Electroninks is rooted in the ability to grow smart and fast,” stated Dr. Brett Walker, chief executive officer of Electroninks. “As we start rapid commercialization of existing and new products, it’s imperative that we have the best people at the helm and both Dhaval and Mike bring the exact experience and expertise required to support the continued success of our organization and the development of our product lines.”
For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com
About Electroninks
Electroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the development of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complimentary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.
Electroninks has forged strategic partnerships with Applied Materials, M Ventures, FujiFilm, the DoD and other Tier 1 equipment and supply chain partners that allow the company to focus on innovation, while still meeting customers demands for quality, reliability and scale. Electroninks is well positioned to meet the needs of global commercial customers through its world-class 30,000-square-foot R&D and production facility in Austin, Texas, as well as domestic and global production sites. Learn more at electroninks.com
