Remember to bookmark Getting Around Illinois.com

ILLINOIS, January 5 - Before heading out, check IDOT site for 24/7 statewide road conditions

SPRINGFIELD - With the first blast of winter potentially arriving next week, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to visit and bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions. Weather can change quickly in Illinois, so whether you're driving a short distance or several miles, GettingAroundIllinois.com is an essential resource to keep you updated 24/7/365 on road conditions throughout the state all winter long.

"While IDOT is ready for whatever winter has in store, preparation and planning always are your best protection in keeping you and your family safe during snow-and-ice season," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Winter weather can impact travel at any time, with severe events requiring several days before roads return to being completely clear of snow and ice. This winter, please make it a habit to check GettingAroundIllinois.com before you drive anywhere for the most updated road conditions."

GettingAroundIllinois.com is available on your computer and optimized for smartphones. The site includes the ability to identify and zoom in to a location, travel route or destination on a state map. Road conditions are reported by plow drivers out in the field and relayed to GettingAroundIllinois.com through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on IDOT-maintained highways.

The road conditions map averages more than 2.5 million pageviews during snow-and-ice season, featuring a color scheme of pinks and blues to differentiate from the red, yellow and green of traffic congestion reporting as well as to increase accessibility for those who have difficulty distinguishing colors.