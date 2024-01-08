N50 PROJECT ‘ANNUAL REPORT & OUTLOOK’ SERVES AS PLAYBOOK FOR EXPONENTIAL DIGITAL INCLUSION IN MARGINALIZED COMMUNITIES
Digital Program Leverages Public & Private Partnerships to Reach Refugees, Women, and Other Vulnerable Stakeholders
This report celebrates a year of profound impact and collaboration”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billions of people living at society’s most extreme margins stand to benefit from digital-inclusion strategies demonstrated by the N50 Project, a program supported by nearly 170 partners – whose combined market capitalization is more than $100 billion – focused on exponential models for delivery and adoption of digital solutions.
— Kevin Schwartz
The playbook, which details more than a dozen projects implemented last year in Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe, was revealed today in the N50 2024 Annual Report and Outlook which was published by Geeks Without Frontiers, a humanitarian organization that serves as the Program Management Office for the program.
“This report celebrates a year of profound impact and collaboration,” said Kevin Schwartz, N50’s Executive Director. “From Native American Tribes to African villages, digital inclusion is increasingly being provided for marginalized communities through public and private partnerships. At the heart of the partners’ motivation is the realization of a shared mission and a commitment to exponential change.”
Among the report’s highlights are the following achievements:
Read the 2024 Annual Report and Outlook - https://www.n50project.org/report
- A 64% increase in partners, including organizations from the technology sector, NGOs, academia, content developers, and others.
- Project implementations valued at more than $125 million and reaching most major regions of the world."
- Launch of the Indigenous Resilience Network (IRN), a platform for digital workforce development among Tribal communities.
Travis Heneveld, Director of IRN, added that "in the U.S. there is a historic opportunity to leverage federal and state funding that is now available to close the digital divide and help Tribal communities to access the tools, partners, and training they need." Heneveld continued, "As we launch our new project portal, showcasing a burgeoning pipeline of initiatives, we recognize the true power of N50 when the right elements converge. Each of our partners is an integral part of the expanding, dynamic, and diverse N50 family. We invite other leaders from the digital eco system to join us.”
About The N50 Project
The N50 Project, a Geeks Without Frontiers initiative, is dedicated to the next 50% of the world's population excluded from the digital world. N50 Partners focus on launching projects for marginalized communities, utilizing best-practice playbooks for the sustained delivery of ICT solutions.
N50 is an open ecosystem catalyzing change in challenging environments. Our 'Digital Participation' projects empower communities to access education, health, social, and financial benefits through affordable and sustainable digital inclusion.
Your organization can make a difference! Submit your impactful project or solution and join us in bridging the gap for communities stranded on the edge of networks:
www.n50project.org/join
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, Geeks’ mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information, please visit
www.geekswf.org or on X @GeeksWF.
The N50 Project: Bridging the Digital Divide - Progress Starts with Partnership