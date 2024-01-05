ATELIER de Hoteles presents its line of aromatic home essences: FLAIR by ATELIER de Hoteles

ATELIER Playa Mujeres Lobby ATELIER de Hoteles Signature Scent Room Spray FLAIR Discovery Set Mini

The Mexican hotel group announced the launch of its official line of home essences that embody the spirit of its luxury resorts through candles and room sprays.

We know our customers treasure the memories made at our resort and wish to remember them through our signature scent, that's why we've developed FLAIR, our long-awaited home fragrances collection.” — Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group recognized for its innovative concepts such as Handcrafted Hospitality®, Addictive Service®, and Barefoot Luxury®, announced the launch of its official line of aromatic home essences: FLAIR by ATELIER de Hoteles.

ATELIER de Hoteles welcomes you to a world of captivating aromas that synthesize the essential spirit of its luxury resorts through a line of candles, aromatic room sprays, and more.

FLAIR was born from a partnership between ATELIER de Hoteles and Aromaria, a Mexican company that brings together some of the best perfume artists on the globe. Together, both brands developed the distinctive aromas of ATELIER Playa Mujeres, one of the best Luxury All-Inclusive resorts in the world.

In turn, Jorge Nikaido, Aromaria’s Executive Director, added: “Our objective at Aromaria is to nourish a need for aromas in our daily life and to unveil a means to bring people together through the sense of smell"

Because of this innovative concept of aromatic essences, ATELIER de Hoteles extends its presence to their guest’s homes. The FLAIR by ATELIER de Hoteles product line can be obtained at BU'TIK, the retail shop either at the resort or online for the United States market.

To view the complete product line of FLAIR by ATELIER de Hoteles, visit the site flair.adh.com

ATELIER Playa Mujeres | Barefoot Luxury Heaven