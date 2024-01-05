Submit Release
NDE Service Desk Team Updates

The NDE Service Desk would like to announce several team updates for the 2024 year.

It is with great pleasure we introduce two new Service Desk team members: Kim Powell and Stacey Pawling. Both Kim and Stacey started in December and bring a wealth of experience with them, having served as District Data Stewards for the past several years. Kim, Stacey and Naomi Kohles will be answering your inquiries and supporting various data events (conferences, workdays) in the coming year.

Congratulations to Denise Schuyler for her retirement from the NDE! Her last day with the Service Desk will be January 12, 2024. Denise has been working with the Service Desk for over 10 years and will be greatly missed by the NDE and all of the Districts/Schools she has supported over the years.

Finally, please contact us with any questions/concerns at our NEW email address: NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov. We are pleased to support Nebraska’s school systems by providing data-related guidance and look forward to hearing from you. (ADVISERHelp@Nebraskacloud.org is still available for ticket submissions, but will eventually be phased out moving forward.)

