Middle Tennessee Construction Report, January 4 - 10, 2024

BEDFORD / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be daytime shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1/4, 1/5, 1/8, 1/9, and 1/10 at 1pm.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 8:00 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

HICKMAN / HUMPHREYS COUNTIES I-40

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be daytime shoulder closures along I-40 from MM 142 – MM 154 to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 8pm – 5am: There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10 (Excl. Weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for moving barrier rail and bridge texture coating.

DICKSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10. 9 A.M. – 3 P.M. There will be daytime shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

WILLIAMSON I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9AM – 3PM, There will be daytime shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41(U.S. 70, S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (LM 18.35) to Menzler Road (LM 20.43) in Nashville.

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette from 2nd Street to Lewis Street for survey and saw cutting operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for clearing and grubbing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for final pavement markings and signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for grade work and storm drain installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Barton’s Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9am – 3pm: The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Thurs 1/4 thru Wed 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be an intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk Improvements along SR24 Phase II (Local Program)

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9AM – 3PM, There will be lane closures from SR171 to Park Glenn Dr for sidewalk construction.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The grading, drainage, and widening of Brisken Lane from S.R. 266 to S.R. 26 (Local Program)

Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures near McGregor St for paving operations and the installation of traffic control lane shifts. There will be periodic lane closures and flagging operations for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, and signals on SR 109 at the I-40 ramps.

· Thursday 1/4 thru Wednesday 1/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 109 NB and SB at the I-40 bridge for paving operations.