FDTI Workshop Hosted by IBM Brings Together Top CFO Talent Executives for Benchmarking and Knowledge Sharing

FDTI Workshop Participants at IBM's Learning Center (GCL)

The power of the FDTI is that we become more than just colleagues; we bond with each other professionally and socially, establishing the foundation for an open, transparent, professional community.”
— Laszlo Kalman, IBM's Director of Finance
ARMONK, NY, UNITED, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finance Development and Training Institute (FDTI) Fall Workshop, focused on creating a thriving and sustainable CFO organization, was successfully hosted by IBM at their Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Center for Learning (GCL). The event, which took place November 14-15, 2023, brought together top CFO talent leads from current members Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon, along with guests from Google and CVS Health.

The FDTI alliance enables CFO talent and learning leaders to collaborate and share their knowledge and experiences. This FDTI event was designed to address the challenges and opportunities faced by CFOs in today's rapidly changing business landscape. With the participation of industry leaders of global firms from various industries, the workshop offered diverse and insightful perspectives on CFO organization transformation.

The workshop included interactive sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, allowing participants to engage in meaningful conversations and gain valuable insights from their peers. The discussions focused on topics such as digital transformation/automation, sustainability, employee wellness, and the essential finance skills needed for the future, all of which are crucial for creating a thriving and sustainable CFO organization. The event also provided a platform for participants to exchange strategies, challenges, and opportunities for enhancing and enriching the finance employee experience while preparing the CFO workforce for the future.

With the participation of industry leaders and the candid exchange of ideas and experiences, the workshop proved to be a valuable platform for fostering innovation and growth for the CFO community.

The meeting was facilitated by FDTI Executive Director Margaret Rodgers. The FDTI Alliance was founded in 1994. For more information, visit the FDTI website at www.fdti.org.

