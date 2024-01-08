High-Level Forum at Davos Unveils Transformative Initiatives & Collective Wisdom
EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual World Economic Forum in Davos is set to bring together global leaders, thinkers, and industry experts, with The Green Accelerator leading the charge. Opening its doors at 12:00, the event will commence with renowned environmental scientist Prof. Johan Rockström of PIK Impact Research, followed by distinguished economist Prof. Dr. Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associates.
The Green Accelerator unveils visionaries propelling transformative change. Shivaram KR, CEO of Hue Learn, utilizes AI for "Human Ultimate Evolution" in education. Jessica Gonzalez, Co-Founder of UpRoot, a social start-up revaluing cassava and challenging the global single-use plastic trend, transforms biodegradable materials. The 2021 Hult Prize Winner, recognized among President Bill Clinton's "top entrepreneurs changing the world." Phelipe Spielmann, CEO of Bluebell Index, a climate fintech powerhouse, steers the shift to a low-carbon economy by valuing, certifying, and monetizing environmental assets. Encouraging regenerative, climate-positive practices among landowners, it offers corporations a science-based, algorithm-driven path to invest in net-zero aspirations. Each startup stands as a beacon of change for a sustainable future.
The "Uplifting Humanity" section features keynotes from Dr. Hitendra Wadhwa and Lucian Tarnowski, exploring leaders' highest potential. The event hosts distinguished individuals such as Chavalit Frederick Tsao of IMC Pan Asia Alliance, promoting a sustainable market economy; Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, an acclaimed, 40+ award-winning director, collaborating on biodiversity regeneration; and Vari Puyanawa, the Spiritual Mother of the Puyanawas, advocating for the Amazon's preservation.
An investment insight panel is followed by industry leaders like Danijel Visevic of World Fund, Christoph Grobbel of South Pole, Eric Kosmowski of Princeville Climate, Luca A. Zerbini of Una Terra Venture Capital Fund, and Dominique Kun, founding philanthropist, IMFC endowment, and initiator of the Sustainable Growth investment fund. The event will culminate with a toast by Ingmar Rentzhog, CEO & Founder of We Don't Have Time.
Commenting, on the global event is leading Global Impact Strategist, Nisaa Jetha, "This forum exemplifies our collective dedication to innovation and sustainability. Let's usher in a new era, orchestrating a harmonious convergence of catalytic solutions and collective responsibility, sowing the seeds for a legacy of sustainable transformation.”
The Climate ScaleUp program, features, led by Co-founders Seema Gupta and Tod Hynes, aims to scale late- stage climate tech companies globally. This segment will spotlight pioneers in various fields, from sustainable metal refining and waste and carbon utilization to the modification of heavy-duty diesel engines, non-contact sensors for transmission line analytics, renewable water supply, native forest cultivation, ocean-based carbon removal, modular green ammonia production, regenerative plant- based bio-materials, and scalable methane reduction.
Among these innovators, Nth Cycle, under Dr. Megan O’Conner's leadership, reshapes sustainable metal refining and is honored with Bloomberg's New Energy Finance Pioneer Award. Apoorv Sinha, Founder of Carbon Upcycling, secures a coveted spot on Forbes 30 Under 30, driving circular material innovation. Dr. BJ Johnson, CEO of Clear Flame, transforms heavy-duty diesel engines, recognized as Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech. Hudson Gilmer, CEO of Line Vision, pioneers non-contact sensors for dynamic line ratings, securing the Eason Award for Digital Innovation. Cody Friesen, CEO of Source.co, introduces the world's first renewable water supply, earning the McNulty Prize and support from industry giants Bill Gates and BlackRock. Peter Fernandez, CEO of Mombak, utilizes native, biodiverse forests to combat carbon, garnering support from Microsoft, AXA, Rockefeller Foundation, and Bain Capital. Lastly, Marty Odlin, CEO of Running Tide, leads ocean-based carbon removal, earning the first-ever open ocean carbon removal credits. Each startup stands as a beacon of innovation and impact, propelling us toward a sustainable and transformative future.
Founder of the Green Accelerator, Zdenka E. Rezacova:
"I founded the Green Accelerator to support climate startups, scale-ups, investors, and to bring together a community of truly inspiring changemakers to support each other's efforts in working on solutions for our environment, climate, and humanity."
Partner at Green Accelerator, Anastasia Zhdanovich:
"Catalyzing a sustainable future demands more than just innovation - it requires a collective commitment to impact investing in climate tech start-ups and scaleups. By aligning capital with purpose, we empower pioneers driving positive change, fostering a resilient ecosystem that transforms industries and safeguards our planet for generations to come.”
Zdenka E. Rezacova
The Green Accelerator unveils visionaries propelling transformative change. Shivaram KR, CEO of Hue Learn, utilizes AI for "Human Ultimate Evolution" in education. Jessica Gonzalez, Co-Founder of UpRoot, a social start-up revaluing cassava and challenging the global single-use plastic trend, transforms biodegradable materials. The 2021 Hult Prize Winner, recognized among President Bill Clinton's "top entrepreneurs changing the world." Phelipe Spielmann, CEO of Bluebell Index, a climate fintech powerhouse, steers the shift to a low-carbon economy by valuing, certifying, and monetizing environmental assets. Encouraging regenerative, climate-positive practices among landowners, it offers corporations a science-based, algorithm-driven path to invest in net-zero aspirations. Each startup stands as a beacon of change for a sustainable future.
The "Uplifting Humanity" section features keynotes from Dr. Hitendra Wadhwa and Lucian Tarnowski, exploring leaders' highest potential. The event hosts distinguished individuals such as Chavalit Frederick Tsao of IMC Pan Asia Alliance, promoting a sustainable market economy; Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, an acclaimed, 40+ award-winning director, collaborating on biodiversity regeneration; and Vari Puyanawa, the Spiritual Mother of the Puyanawas, advocating for the Amazon's preservation.
An investment insight panel is followed by industry leaders like Danijel Visevic of World Fund, Christoph Grobbel of South Pole, Eric Kosmowski of Princeville Climate, Luca A. Zerbini of Una Terra Venture Capital Fund, and Dominique Kun, founding philanthropist, IMFC endowment, and initiator of the Sustainable Growth investment fund. The event will culminate with a toast by Ingmar Rentzhog, CEO & Founder of We Don't Have Time.
Commenting, on the global event is leading Global Impact Strategist, Nisaa Jetha, "This forum exemplifies our collective dedication to innovation and sustainability. Let's usher in a new era, orchestrating a harmonious convergence of catalytic solutions and collective responsibility, sowing the seeds for a legacy of sustainable transformation.”
The Climate ScaleUp program, features, led by Co-founders Seema Gupta and Tod Hynes, aims to scale late- stage climate tech companies globally. This segment will spotlight pioneers in various fields, from sustainable metal refining and waste and carbon utilization to the modification of heavy-duty diesel engines, non-contact sensors for transmission line analytics, renewable water supply, native forest cultivation, ocean-based carbon removal, modular green ammonia production, regenerative plant- based bio-materials, and scalable methane reduction.
Among these innovators, Nth Cycle, under Dr. Megan O’Conner's leadership, reshapes sustainable metal refining and is honored with Bloomberg's New Energy Finance Pioneer Award. Apoorv Sinha, Founder of Carbon Upcycling, secures a coveted spot on Forbes 30 Under 30, driving circular material innovation. Dr. BJ Johnson, CEO of Clear Flame, transforms heavy-duty diesel engines, recognized as Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech. Hudson Gilmer, CEO of Line Vision, pioneers non-contact sensors for dynamic line ratings, securing the Eason Award for Digital Innovation. Cody Friesen, CEO of Source.co, introduces the world's first renewable water supply, earning the McNulty Prize and support from industry giants Bill Gates and BlackRock. Peter Fernandez, CEO of Mombak, utilizes native, biodiverse forests to combat carbon, garnering support from Microsoft, AXA, Rockefeller Foundation, and Bain Capital. Lastly, Marty Odlin, CEO of Running Tide, leads ocean-based carbon removal, earning the first-ever open ocean carbon removal credits. Each startup stands as a beacon of innovation and impact, propelling us toward a sustainable and transformative future.
Founder of the Green Accelerator, Zdenka E. Rezacova:
"I founded the Green Accelerator to support climate startups, scale-ups, investors, and to bring together a community of truly inspiring changemakers to support each other's efforts in working on solutions for our environment, climate, and humanity."
Partner at Green Accelerator, Anastasia Zhdanovich:
"Catalyzing a sustainable future demands more than just innovation - it requires a collective commitment to impact investing in climate tech start-ups and scaleups. By aligning capital with purpose, we empower pioneers driving positive change, fostering a resilient ecosystem that transforms industries and safeguards our planet for generations to come.”
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
email us here