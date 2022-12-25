The Green Accelerator - Back at Davos with Innovation Solutions
The Green Accelerator - Back at Davos with Innovation Solutions for the FutureDAVOS, SWITZERLAND, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world slowly emerges from post-pandemic trends, global governance forums like the World Economic Forum (WEF) feature centre stage. This year, under the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World', the 2023 Annual Meeting will bring together more than 2,500 of the most senior global leaders across government, business and civil society at a pivotal time, when the world’s decision makers are being pushed to pursue transformative change.
Risk – Resilience – Impact & ESG with a focus on this year’s buzz word “Climate” all seem to feature as thematic conversations to deliver on the “Decade of Action”. A side event and key voice during the Davos week dialogues is the exclusive invite-only Green Accelerator with its guestlist featuring:
Jason Bordoff, Co-Founding Dean of the Columbia Climate School (Founding Director of the Centre on Global Energy Policy)
Suzanne DiBianca, EVP Corporate Relations and Chief Impact Officer at Salesforce (co-founder and led the Salesforce Foundation)
Jane Burston, Executive Director and Founder, Clean Air Fund
Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director of UN-Habitat
Alain Pilloux, European Bank Reconstruction Development - VP, Banking
The Green Accelerator brings together key innovators to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs & support the transition to a green and regenerative economy.
The event features seasoned, best-in class energy and climate professionals such Kerry Adler, global President and Chief Executive Officer of SkyPower ---one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies operating in over 35 countries. Jason Jay, Director of the Sustainability Initiative at MIT Sloan -- Jason’s research focuses on how people navigate the tensions inherent in the quest for sustainability, as they simultaneously pursue their own self-interest and the flourishing of human and other life. Jason also contributes to the MIT Sloan Management Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review, and Greenbiz on the topic of sustainability-oriented innovation (SOI). A key finding of his research is that social innovation occurs through authentic conversations that hold the tension between divergent values and perspectives. With Gabriel Grant, he is the author of Breaking Through Gridlock: The Power of Conversation in a Polarized World.
Gabriel Thoumi, CFA, FRM, CEO and Founder of Responsible Alpha, a thematic investment research manager with over 12 years’ experience as an award-winning ESG analyst, fellowship recipient, member of various NGO boards and scientific and financial technical committees, and advisor applying his scientific and investment technical skills to investors, lenders, exchanges, rating agencies, and companies across sectors.
Nisaa a Global Impact Strategist ranked by the Founder Institute(FI) within the Top 20 Impact & Sustainability Start-Up Leaders across Europe & selected as one of the only 27 Climate Challenge Labs inside the Innovation Lab at COP27 consulting across some of the world’s leading brands, corporates and financial institutions.
Professor Johan Rockström also features as a keynote at the Green Accelerator. He is an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He is also known for the trending Netflix Documentary “Breaking Boundaries” that outlines the Science of Our Planet which follows the scientific journey of Rockström and his team’s discovery of the nine planetary boundaries we as a species, must stay within for the stability of our planet and the future of humanity.
Selected climate scaleups and start-ups feature and participate in the forum by bringing groundbreaking innovative solutions to the table such as Climeworks-- specializing in carbon dioxide air capture technology that filters CO 2 directly from the ambient air for underground storage as carbon dioxide removal. TwingTec, developing wind energy drones and Fashion for Biodiversity Solutions.
Last year the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union which goes one step further in its commitment to green and sustainable manufacturing enlisted the Green Accelerator for its Moonshot Call. This was an initiative which sought disruptive solutions to decarbonize manufacturing. The CEO of EIT Manufacturing, Klaus Beetz commented on participating in the Green Accelerator:
“We believe that The Green Accelerator are exactly the kind of big, bold thinkers who can help a Moonshot take off. I am proud that EIT Manufacturing was invited to present at an exclusive event like this. We are embarking on a very ambitious initiative, and we are reaching out to the best partners to join us”.
The event is organised by Founder of the Green Accelerator, Zdenka E. Rezacova.
Rezacova comment on the event:
“It is estimated that more than 10 000 Green Unicorns will emerge in the next decade. It is the biggest investment opportunity of our time and it saves the planet at the same time. The Green Accelerator aims to give the climate start-ups and scaleups a platform to present their solutions and to connect them with investors. I am honoured to bring this community together.”
