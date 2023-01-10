Submit Release
Davos Green Accelerator Galvanizes Climate & Technology Experts

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Accelerator, an event that brings together leading climate scientists and technologists to steer the most impactful global climate initiatives of our time, is occurring in Davos on January 19th, from 17:00 - 21:30 at Hotel Europe’s famed Piano Bar. The Green Accelerator unites major decision makers across the globe from governments, the private sector, climate entrepreneurs, impact investors, and academia. Attendees have unique opportunities to engage with leading experts to learn about the latest developments in the fight against climate change.

Joining forces with the Green Accelerator are mission-driven financiers who are architecting the private sector’s sustainable innovation. They include Responsible Alpha’s CEO Gabriel Thoumi and Dr. Isabelle Canu, Partner at the Green European Tech Fund. Also presenting on climate change is Tod Hynes, a sustainable-energy focused senior lecturer at the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship.

Renowned climatologists who will discuss their strategies for tackling the global climate crisis include Susan M. Natali, Senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center.

The event features environmental start-up pitches whose solutions are creating a more sustainable planet. Companies include: ‘Green’ unicorn Climeworks, who’s novel technology sequesters and stores carbon dioxide, ​​Openversum, a clean-tech company providing potable water in Africa to where it’s needed most, and Solmeyea, a biotech scale-up producing plant-based, carbon neutral proteins.

“The Green Accelerator provides a platform in Davos for leading impact investors to hear from the prominent climate scientists and talented climate startups,” said Green Accelerator Founder Zdenka E. Rezacova. “Providing space for this cross-pollination fosters a steadfast dialogue needed to activate the next wave of influential climate initiatives.”

About the Green Accelerator

The Green Accelerator hosts exclusive gatherings around the globe that brings together global business executives, investors, as well as climate startups/scaleups to showcase the most advanced climate action solutions. A key event highlight includes pitches to leading investors from climate-focused startups, accelerating collaborative success towards creating a better planet.

To participate in the most impactful environment-focused gathering in Davos and more, reach out to the Green Accelerator team today: Greenaccelerator@in-events.org

