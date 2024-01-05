05 January 2024

118

Working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the UAE

On January 4, 2024, the working visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the United Arab Emirates began.

At the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the National Leader of the Turkmen people was met by the UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazroui and other officials.

As part of the working visit of the Chairman, Halk Maslahaty held a meeting with the representative of the UAE President for Affairs with Turkmenistan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Al-Ariki, who emphasized the interest of the Emirati side in establishing close, mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan.

It was noted that the large-scale transformations being carried out in the country, primarily to reform and diversify the national economy, have provided Turkmenistan with consistently high rates of socio-economic growth.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan is always open to constructive interaction with all interested partners - both with foreign countries and individual companies with positive experience and innovative developments.

Trade and economic, banking and financial, fuel and energy sectors and the transport and communications sector were named among the priority vectors of Turkmen-Emirati cooperation.

In the afternoon, a meeting was held between Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Al Shatieh Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, the President of the UAE noted with satisfaction the productive nature of many years of interstate cooperation, which has great potential for further diversification in all areas. At the same time, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the significant contribution of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to strengthening relations between the two countries.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people conveyed warm words of greetings and good wishes from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the successful holding of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) in Dubai.

Stating the effective nature of Turkmen-UAE cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis, the President of the UAE expressed support for all initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan aimed at sustainable development and overall progress.

The parties were unanimous in the opinion that the Joint Committee on Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE plays an important role in intensifying bilateral cooperation.

The Chairman Halk Maslahaty noted the successful partnership with Emirati financial institutions, as well as in such areas as energy, transport and communications, industrial and agro-industrial complex, and high technology. In this regard, having voiced new specific initiatives to increase interaction on promising tracks, they expressed hope for support from the Emirati side for their speedy practical implementation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of strengthening established interstate ties in science, culture and sports.

The corresponding agreements were reached after analyzing previously adopted agreements.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty invited Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Turkmenistan at a time convenient for him.

On the same day, Arkadag held a working meeting with the participation of members of the government delegation accompanying him on his trip to the UAE.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of enhancing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, in the field of transport and the effective use of the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan, as well as in financial and banking activities.

The working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the UAE continues.