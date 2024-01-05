Monetary and financial statistics – November 2023

MACAU, January 5 - According to statistics released today (5 January) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply remained stable in November. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation decreased 0.3% whereas demand deposits rose 2.7%. M1 thus increased 1.8% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities dropped 0.2%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, amounted to MOP728.4 billion, which remained stable from a month ago. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 rose 4.2% and 6.7% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.7%, 45.3%, 7.8% and 11.4% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits dropped slightly from the preceding month to MOP707.5 billion whereas non-resident deposits rose 5.7% to MOP369.4 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 0.2% to MOP202.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,279.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.3%, 44.2%, 8.4% and 25.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.5% from a month ago to MOP544.8 billion. On the other hand, external loans rose 1.6% to MOP599.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 0.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,144.6 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 19.4%, 45.4%, 14.0% and 18.8% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-November, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 60.2% at end-October to 59.9%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 90.4% to 89.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 69.7% and 62.1% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 2.5% at end-October to 2.6%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly