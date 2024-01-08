EIN Presswire Wraps a Successful 2023 and Looks Ahead to 2024
Company reports 50% year-over-year sales growth, projects 40% increase this year
We feel we have a symbiotic relationship with our clients. When you grow by sharing your news using our press release distribution service, we grow.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire bid adieu to 2023 on a high note with the highest month of sales during the annual Year End Special in December.
— David Rothstein
Over the course of last year, 150,000 press releases were distributed using EIN Presswire. The company welcomed thousands of new customers, growing 772% since 2019 and 50% in year-over-year (YoY) sales from 2022–2023. Keeping up the momentum, EIN Presswire projects another 40% increase in YoY sales this year.
“We are grateful to our new and returning clients for enabling us to grow,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics Inc., the parent company of EIN Presswire. “We feel we have a symbiotic relationship with our clients. When you grow by sharing your news using our press release distribution service, we grow.”
To accommodate this rapid growth, EIN Presswire and Newsmatics expanded their team and added a marketing and communications department that focuses on increasing company awareness and exposure through social media, digital advertising, public relations, and more. The MarCom efforts have already resulted in published articles in “Editor & Publisher” and “PR Week,” positioning the company as a thought leader in the press release distribution and news tech industries.
EIN Presswire now boasts a completely remote global staff, including in 15 U.S. states (Alabama, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia) and 10 other countries (Canada, Colombia, Czechia, Georgia, India, Italy, Serbia, Slovakia, United Kingdom, and Venezuela). Additionally, Newsmatics’ COO Petr Stanek relocated from Czechia to the company’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
EIN Presswire attended their first industry conference in 2023 as a Gold Sponsor at the 2023 PRSA ICON conference held in Nashville, Tennessee. This year, they are confirmed to attend several conferences including the Small Business Expo on May 2 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York during National Small Business Week; PR Daily’s Media Relations Conference from June 5-6 at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.; Small Business Expo at Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles on September 5; PRSA ICON 2024 at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, California from October 15-17; and Future of Communications Conferences at Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, Texas from November 13-15 during Communications Week.
In 2023, success was not only measured by the quantity of press releases and sales. EIN Presswire launched their free AI Press Release Generator to assist users with writing a first draft of releases and added several new third-party publishers and databases to their standard distribution including MuckRack, CrunchBase, Zoom.info, ABC Newswire, Digital Pulse, and Kalkine. More will be added in 2024.
If you have any questions, EIN Presswire can be reached at +1 (202) 335-3939 in the United States and +44 20 8036 3949 in Europe.
ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics is an independent, privately held global News Tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Our activities cover media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. The company’s product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Our workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, click here.
David Rothstein
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn