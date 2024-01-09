Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Biopesticides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Biopesticides Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biopesticides market size is predicted to reach $14.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.

The growth in the biopesticides market is due to the rising demand for organic food. North America region is expected to hold the largest biopesticides market share. Major players in the biopesticides market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes A/S, Koppert B.V., FMC Corporation, International Panaacea Limited.

Biopesticides Market Segments

1. By Type: Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, Other Types

2. By Source: Microbials, Biochemicals, Beneficial insects

3. By Formulation: Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation

4. By Mode Of Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Other Mode Of Applications

5. By Geography: The global biopesticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The biopesticides include certain types of pesticides derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. Biopesticides are biological, natural substances that manage a wide range of agricultural pests found in forests, gardens, and farmlands. This includes plant-incorporated protectants, biochemical pesticides, and microbial pesticides.

The main types of biopesticides are bioinsecticides, bio fungicides, bionematicides, bioherbicides, and others. Bio nematodes are biopesticides used to protect crops from nematode infestation. Bio nematicides are environmentally friendly and have no negative effects on soil fertility or crop quality. The various sources of biopesticides include microbials, biochemicals, and beneficial insects and are available in liquid and dry formulations. Biopesticides are applied for different modes of application such as seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biopesticides Market Characteristics

3. Biopesticides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biopesticides Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biopesticides Market Size And Growth

……

27. Biopesticides Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

