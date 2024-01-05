Submit Release
Traffic Alert - VT Rte 105 Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police – St Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:

VT Route 105 is shut down in the area of VT Route 236 and Colton Rd due to a motor vehicle crash involving a TT Unit while removal of the truck happens.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

