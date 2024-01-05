Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: USDA Rural Development Awards Over $300,000 for Projects in North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded a total of $307,665 to the following programs and initiatives: 

  • $31,300 to Kidder County for the purchase of a law enforcement vehicle
  • $41,000 to the City of Cooperstown to purchase maintenance equipment and a utility vehicle
  • $43,400 to the City of Linton for the replacement of 23 street poles and street lamps
  • $63,200 to Maddock Community Historical Society to construct a cold storage facility
  • $63,300 to the Jamestown Regional Entrepreneur Center to provide training and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and innovators in the South Central region of North Dakota
  • $65,465 to the Kulm Community Development Corporation to purchase and lease equipment for a locally owned and operated coffee shop

