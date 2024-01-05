Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 24A2000082

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2024 at approximately 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Rd and Ferry Rd, Charlotte VT

 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Damion Bothwell                                            

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 01/04/24 at approximately 1645 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of motor vehicle crash in the location of Shelburne Rd by Ferry Rd in the town of Charlotte. The operator was identified as Damion Bothwell (25) who left the scene of the crash. Upon locating Bothwell he displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Bothwell was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, LSA and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

 

 

Bothwell was later released and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2024 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED – N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Cavic(227)

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

(802)878-7111

Shawn.Cavic@vermont.gov

 

