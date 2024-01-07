America’s Boating Channel Features THE FUTURE OF YACHTING on Smart TV

THE FUTURE OF YACHTING America's Boating Channel bit.ly/YLTVonTV

Viewers Can Now Watch YACHT LIFE TV Videos Anytime at bit.ly/YLTVonTV

We’re proud to partner with America’s Boating Channel to promote boating safety and engage viewers in our premium lifestyle television programs.” — Jessica Graves

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features THE FUTURE OF YACHTING from YACHT LIFE TV on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

In THE FUTURE OF YACHTING, Yacht Life TV explores extraordinary innovations now being adopted in the luxury boat industry to make upscale on-the-water experiences even safer and more enjoyable.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from January 7 through 13.

Viewers are also welcome to enjoy YACHT LIFE TV programs covering the best in high-end yachts, private aviation, luxury destinations, and bespoke brands from around the world available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/YLTVonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Jessica Graves, Yacht Life TV's Emmy® Award winning Founder.

“For those who aspire to the glamorous yachting lifestyle, THE FUTURE OF YACHTING, which is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel, provides an enormously satisfying viewing experience, and we are grateful to YACHT LIFE TV for making its amazing catalog of luxury boating videos available to viewers anytime at bit.ly/YLTVonTV,” said Kathy Strachan.

Jessica Graves added, "As the world’s first 24-hour streaming television channel dedicated to yachting, we’re proud to partner with America’s Boating Channel to promote boating safety and engage viewers in our premium lifestyle television programs.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Yacht Life TV

Yacht Life TV™ is the first streaming television channel dedicated to serving the needs of yachting enthusiasts worldwide. Founded in 2022 by Emmy® Award winning television veteran, Jessica Graves, Yacht Life TV was established to address the lack of a dedicated TV network for luxury yachting, as well as a deficiency in advertising opportunities in this sector. Yacht Life TV provides viewers with immersive programming featuring yachts, private aviation, exotic destinations, ports of call, bespoke brands, industry news and live events. With its innovative approach to advertising and commitment to sustainability, Yacht Life TV is set to become the go-to destination for luxury yachting enthusiasts worldwide.

YachtLife.tv

Media Contacts

Jessica Graves

Yacht Life TV

+1 646-717-4442

jessica@yachtlife.tv

THE FUTURE OF YACHTING