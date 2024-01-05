Statement on Search Warrant Executed at Eastern Gateway Community College in Steubenville

COLUMBUS – On Thursday, the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Computer Crimes Unit, the U.S. Secret Service, the Coumbus Division of Police’s Digital Forensics Unit, and the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, executed a search warrant related to ongoing investigations concerning Eastern Gateway Community College in Steubenville.

This action was separate from the August indictments of former college administrators.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.

Photos, video, and audio clips are available at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jrgbhqvjkjct5hkljm0rx/h?rlkey=w7e8o5la7h9vnm1pg8hczsyg2&dl=0. Auditor Faber’s comments are at end of the video file.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 117 convictions resulting in more than $8.2 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

