Subscribe to the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Newsletter

Are you looking for ways to enhance your instructional practices and transfer your students’ learning to the next level? Look no further. The Interdisciplinary Instruction team has created a monthly newsletter that you can subscribe to. This newsletter will highlight innovative interdisciplinary classroom resources and upcoming professional learning opportunities.

To subscribe, click the link below, fill in your contact information, and click “Interdisciplinary Instruction” in the “subscribe me to” section. When we publish a new newsletter, it will automatically arrive in your inbox.

Subscribe here (If you are already subscribed to Maine DOE publications like the Maine DOE Update or other newsletters we publish when you submit your information, you will be redirected to update your preferences.)

For further questions or help, reach out to Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator Kathy Bertini at kathy.bertini@maine.gov.

