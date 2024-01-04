Submit Release
Thursday, January 4

Eleven states and Washington, D.C., together provide full health insurance coverage to more than 1 million low-income immigrants regardless of their legal status, according to state data compiled by KFF Health News

WA expands health coverage for immigrants
A growing number of states are opening taxpayer-funded health insurance programs to immigrants, including those living in the U.S. illegally. Eleven states and Washington, D.C., together provide full health insurance coverage to more than 1 million low-income immigrants regardless of their legal status, according to state data compiled by KFF Health News. Most aren’t authorized to live in the U.S., state officials say. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Dreamstime/TNS)

WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson

WA AG Ferguson calls for increase to penalty for price-fixing, collusion
Along with Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma) and Rep. Darya Farivar (D-Lake City), Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is proposing legislation to increase the maximum penalty for antitrust violations like price-fixing and collusion. According to a media release, the maximum penalty for anti-competitive behavior like collusion, monopolization, or price-fixing is $900,000 for corporations, even if the illegal activity results in a profit many times that amount. The proposed legislation would increase the maximum penalty up to three times the illegal gains or losses avoided. Continue reading at KIRO 7. (Karen Ducey)

Customers look at AR-15-style rifles on a mostly empty display wall at Rainier Arms Friday, April 14, 2023, in Auburn, Washington, as stock dwindles before legislation bans future sale of the weapons in the state.

Minimum wage hike, new gun regulations become law in 2024
It’s a new year. For Washington, that means a few new laws are in effect. For the second year in a row, Washington will retain the title as the state with the highest minimum wage in the country. In 2024, minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour from the current rate of $15.74. Seattle workers will see their minimum wage rate rise over a dollar to $19.97 per hour for employers with 501 workers or more. Continue reading at The Herald. (Lindsey Wasson)

Axios
What 2024 could bring to Seattle-area real estate

Bellingham Herald
Community organization helps support Walmart encampment residents, clean up site
A cold snap is coming. It could mean snow for Bellingham and Whatcom County lowlands
Summer work scheduled for Mount Baker Highway. Here’s what to expect in Whatcom County

Capital Press
Washington bill proposes shooting first wolf back to carcass (Van De Wege)
New Washington grain commissioner emphasizes sustainability

Columbian
Washington’s U.S. Sens. Murray, Cantwell get up-close look at I-5 Bridge maintenance

The Daily News
Vancouver among 16 communities most impacted by air pollution, according to new state report

Everett Herald
Editorial: Lawmakers take second swing of hammer for housing (Liias, Peterson)

Indian Country Today
Lummi Nation opposes BP’s purchase of Cherry Point parcels

News Tribune
Opinion: Policing in Tacoma is not broken. Take a walk on the beat before condemning cops

Puget Sound Business Journal
Amazon finances another low-income housing project, this time in South Seattle

Renton Reporter
Renton presents agenda for 2024 legislative session

Seattle Times
Seattle office building is set for apartment conversion
Unhoused people sue Burien over new homeless camping law

Skagit Valley Herald
Fish and Wildlife gathering information on four regional species

Spokesman Review
Spokane plans to clear bike lanes with new and ‘transformative’ snow plow
Sheen on Spokane River originated from spill at Inland Empire Paper Company

Tri-City Herald
New WA ‘targeted’ tax break law could add 200+ nuclear fuel jobs in Richland

Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Walla Walla Police Department enters 2024 with new accreditation
Port of Walla Walla takes next step to improve Life Flight services in the Valley

Washington Post
See the states where minimum wage jumped in 2024
Another Covid wave hits U.S. as JN.1 becomes dominant variant

WA State Standard
Redrawing contested legislative district could cost several GOP state lawmakers their seats (Jinkins, Billig)
Why a leading option for treating opioid addiction is not widely available in Washington prisons

Wenatchee World
Town Toyota Center’s public facilities district board bans circus animals for 6 months

KING 5 TV (NBC)
Lawsuit filed against Burien’s public camping ban
Reignited fire at Buddhist temple in Seattle destroys historical documents
New record set for warmest December in history in western Washington areas

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Several homeless people sue City of Burien over new camping ban
Millions of workers get pay boost as 22 states raise minimum wages
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Washington lawmakers draft new plans to counter pot shop burglaries (Keiser)

KNKX Public Radio
Schools enlist chat-based startup to help students address stress

KUOW Public Radio
Seattle electric customers may notice higher bills this month
Washington AG cries fowl, but poultry payout for chicken price-fixing ruffles some feathers
‘They’re our relatives.’ Samish Indian Nation prepares to welcome new orca calf to Puget Sound

Cascadia Daily News
Washington wolverines up for protected status change amid climate threats
Fentanyl, housing, public safety top priorities for Washington Legislature (Ramel, Lekanoff, Alvarado)

Crosscut
Poll: Washington voters want to spend more – while cutting taxes

MyNorthwest
As tree species face decline, ‘assisted migration’ gains popularity in PNW

