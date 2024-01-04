Thursday, January 4

WA expands health coverage for immigrants

A growing number of states are opening taxpayer-funded health insurance programs to immigrants, including those living in the U.S. illegally. Eleven states and Washington, D.C., together provide full health insurance coverage to more than 1 million low-income immigrants regardless of their legal status, according to state data compiled by KFF Health News. Most aren’t authorized to live in the U.S., state officials say. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Dreamstime/TNS)

WA AG Ferguson calls for increase to penalty for price-fixing, collusion

Along with Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma) and Rep. Darya Farivar (D-Lake City), Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is proposing legislation to increase the maximum penalty for antitrust violations like price-fixing and collusion. According to a media release, the maximum penalty for anti-competitive behavior like collusion, monopolization, or price-fixing is $900,000 for corporations, even if the illegal activity results in a profit many times that amount. The proposed legislation would increase the maximum penalty up to three times the illegal gains or losses avoided. Continue reading at KIRO 7. (Karen Ducey)

Minimum wage hike, new gun regulations become law in 2024

It’s a new year. For Washington, that means a few new laws are in effect. For the second year in a row, Washington will retain the title as the state with the highest minimum wage in the country. In 2024, minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour from the current rate of $15.74. Seattle workers will see their minimum wage rate rise over a dollar to $19.97 per hour for employers with 501 workers or more. Continue reading at The Herald. (Lindsey Wasson)

