Wanted Suspect Extradited and Charged for a Northeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been extradited and charged for a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2023, at approximately 5:16 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez, no fixed address.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the United States Marshals Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Eliexander Lopez-Burgos, of no fixed address, in Glendale, Colorado.

Lopez-Burgos went through the extradition process and was returned to Washington, DC. On Thursday, January 4, 2024, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported Lopez-Burgos to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).