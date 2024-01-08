Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Welcomes New Leadership for 2024
Bradley Wallace heads LATLC's 2024 team, signaling growth. Gratitude to outgoing President Karina Lallande. Envisioning impactful community service ahead.
I look forward to building upon LATLC's established legacy of service and expanding the support of our partner charities throughout our Los Angeles community.”LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Era of Leadership: LATLC Welcomes Bradley Wallace as President
The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) proudly announces its leadership team for 2024. Bradley Wallace, a legal luminary and philanthropist, ascends to the presidency, culminating a five-year path to this key position. This progressive leadership evolution showcases LATLC's dedication to excellence and strategic growth. Joining LATLC’s leadership path, Chandra Spencer steps into the role of Secretary, her diverse legal insight fortifying the team's dynamic capabilities.
Bradley Wallace Assumes Role as President
Bradley Wallace, a distinguished trial lawyer and founder of The Wallace Firm, PC, is recognized for his exceptional track record in managing high-stakes cases and seeking justice for his clients in and out of the courtroom. His expertise, combined with a commitment to giving back to the community, has been instrumental in LATLC's growth and impact in Los Angeles. Wallace, known for his innovative approach and philanthropic efforts, expressed his vision for the organization:
"It is an honor to step into this role and I look forward to building upon LATLC's established legacy of service as well as expanding the support of our partner charities throughout our Los Angeles community. I'm deeply committed to advancing and actualizing our core mission of ‘Justice in the Courtroom and Service in the Community.’”
Megan E. Klein President-Elect
Megan E. Klein, set to be President-Elect, is an associate attorney at BD&J in Beverly Hills, specializing in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Her leadership background at the University of California, Berkeley, and her active involvement in the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, highlight her dedication to legal excellence and community service.
Griselda Rodriguez Appointed as Vice President
Griselda Rodriguez, the new Vice President of LATLC, is a first-generation attorney with over 16 years in employment law. A Glendale University College of Law alumna, Rodriguez is known for her strong work ethic and dedication to employee rights. Her compassionate approach in guiding clients and her extensive legal practice, including her right to practice in all California courts and the United States Supreme Court, make her a key addition to LATLC's leadership.
Jeremy Tissot Appointed as Treasurer
Jeremy L. Tissot, the new Treasurer of LATLC and founding partner of THE TISSOT LAW FIRM, P.C., brings nearly two decades of litigation experience. His expertise in complex litigation and his involvement in charitable activities, underscored by his recent appointment as a Silver member of the Board of Governors of the LA Trial Lawyers’ Charities, speak to his dedication to community service.
Chandra Gehri Spencer Appointed as Secretary
Chandra Gehri Spencer, a partner at Elder & Spencer, LLP, brings a wealth of experience to her role as Secretary. Her background as a defense attorney and her dedication to housing and public safety issues make her a valuable asset to the LATLC. Her role will be pivotal in maintaining smooth operations and fostering effective communication within the organization.
Gratitude Extended to Outgoing President Karina Lallande
LATLC extends profound thanks to Karina Lallande, the outgoing President, for her significant impact and growth initiatives during her tenure. Lallande, along with past Presidents Steven Vartazarian (2022) and Daniel K. Kramer (2021), will continue to serve on the Executive Committee.
A Forward-Looking Vision for LATLC
With these new appointments, LATLC is poised for continued success and greater community engagement. The leadership transition marks a new chapter in the organization's history, as it looks to extend its philanthropic reach and deepen its impact in the Los Angeles area.
"We are excited about the impact we can achieve under the guidance of Bradley and our new board of directors," stated Lissa Zanville, Executive Director of LATLC. "Their collective expertise and dedication are vital as we endeavor to serve and uplift our community in this new year."
For more information on the LATLC and its initiatives, visit LATLC.org.
