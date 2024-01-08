Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,590 in the last 365 days.

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Welcomes New Leadership for 2024

Image of LATLC.org 2024 President Trial Attorney Bradley Wallace

LATLC.org 2024 President Trial Attorney Bradley Wallace

Image of LATLC.org 2024 President-Elect Associate Attorney Megan E. Klein

LATLC.org 2024 President-Elect Associate Attorney Megan E. Klein

Image of LATLC.org 2024 Vice President Attorney Griselda Rodriguez

LATLC.org 2024 Vice President Attorney Griselda Rodriguez

Image of LATLC.org Treasurer Attorney Jeremy Tissot

LATLC.org Treasurer Attorney Jeremy Tissot

Image of LATLC.org 2024 Secretary Trial Attorney Chandra Gehri Spencer

LATLC.org 2024 Secretary Trial Attorney Chandra Gehri Spencer

Bradley Wallace heads LATLC's 2024 team, signaling growth. Gratitude to outgoing President Karina Lallande. Envisioning impactful community service ahead.

I look forward to building upon LATLC's established legacy of service and expanding the support of our partner charities throughout our Los Angeles community.”
— Bradley Wallace, incoming 2024 LATLC President & trial attorney
LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Era of Leadership: LATLC Welcomes Bradley Wallace as President

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) proudly announces its leadership team for 2024. Bradley Wallace, a legal luminary and philanthropist, ascends to the presidency, culminating a five-year path to this key position. This progressive leadership evolution showcases LATLC's dedication to excellence and strategic growth. Joining LATLC’s leadership path, Chandra Spencer steps into the role of Secretary, her diverse legal insight fortifying the team's dynamic capabilities.

Bradley Wallace Assumes Role as President
Bradley Wallace, a distinguished trial lawyer and founder of The Wallace Firm, PC, is recognized for his exceptional track record in managing high-stakes cases and seeking justice for his clients in and out of the courtroom. His expertise, combined with a commitment to giving back to the community, has been instrumental in LATLC's growth and impact in Los Angeles. Wallace, known for his innovative approach and philanthropic efforts, expressed his vision for the organization:

"It is an honor to step into this role and I look forward to building upon LATLC's established legacy of service as well as expanding the support of our partner charities throughout our Los Angeles community. I'm deeply committed to advancing and actualizing our core mission of ‘Justice in the Courtroom and Service in the Community.’”

Megan E. Klein President-Elect
Megan E. Klein, set to be President-Elect, is an associate attorney at BD&J in Beverly Hills, specializing in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Her leadership background at the University of California, Berkeley, and her active involvement in the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, highlight her dedication to legal excellence and community service.

Griselda Rodriguez Appointed as Vice President
Griselda Rodriguez, the new Vice President of LATLC, is a first-generation attorney with over 16 years in employment law. A Glendale University College of Law alumna, Rodriguez is known for her strong work ethic and dedication to employee rights. Her compassionate approach in guiding clients and her extensive legal practice, including her right to practice in all California courts and the United States Supreme Court, make her a key addition to LATLC's leadership.

Jeremy Tissot Appointed as Treasurer
Jeremy L. Tissot, the new Treasurer of LATLC and founding partner of THE TISSOT LAW FIRM, P.C., brings nearly two decades of litigation experience. His expertise in complex litigation and his involvement in charitable activities, underscored by his recent appointment as a Silver member of the Board of Governors of the LA Trial Lawyers’ Charities, speak to his dedication to community service.

Chandra Gehri Spencer Appointed as Secretary
Chandra Gehri Spencer, a partner at Elder & Spencer, LLP, brings a wealth of experience to her role as Secretary. Her background as a defense attorney and her dedication to housing and public safety issues make her a valuable asset to the LATLC. Her role will be pivotal in maintaining smooth operations and fostering effective communication within the organization.

Gratitude Extended to Outgoing President Karina Lallande
LATLC extends profound thanks to Karina Lallande, the outgoing President, for her significant impact and growth initiatives during her tenure. Lallande, along with past Presidents Steven Vartazarian (2022) and Daniel K. Kramer (2021), will continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

A Forward-Looking Vision for LATLC
With these new appointments, LATLC is poised for continued success and greater community engagement. The leadership transition marks a new chapter in the organization's history, as it looks to extend its philanthropic reach and deepen its impact in the Los Angeles area.

"We are excited about the impact we can achieve under the guidance of Bradley and our new board of directors," stated Lissa Zanville, Executive Director of LATLC. "Their collective expertise and dedication are vital as we endeavor to serve and uplift our community in this new year."

For more information on the LATLC and its initiatives, visit LATLC.org.

Media contact:

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Welcomes New Leadership for 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more