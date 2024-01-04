Maryland Department Of State Police Seeking Candidates For New State Fire Marshal

January 4, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland Department of State Police is accepting applications for qualified individuals to serve as the new State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal, a management level position, is the agency head of the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The selected candidate will be charged with the overall responsibility for leading all operations and functions of the Office of the State Fire Marshal to ensure compliance with the State Fire Code, which includes but is not limited to the design, construction, and use of new and existing buildings and hazardous processes from a fire safety and property protection standpoint.

In addition, the State Fire Marshal plans, leads and coordinates the efforts of the entire Agency. The State Fire Marshal is responsible for leading and coordinating all activities related to fire prevention, fire and life safety inspections, plan reviews, fire investigation and explosives licensing and mitigation.

The selected candidate will also provide direction to the Chief Deputy State Marshal, Chief Fire Protection Engineer, Public Affairs Officer and other administrative staff in the overall coordination and appraisal of comprehensive Agency programs and activities. The State Fire Marshal also handles special projects as assigned by the Superintendent of State Police

To be considered for the positions, candidates must meet the following qualifications: possession of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Five years of experience in fire prevention, fire investigation, promotion of fire safety, fire protection engineering or teaching fire safety engineering with three of the five years being at the management level.

The position will be at based the Office of the State Fire Marshal in Pikesville, Maryland with an annual salary range of $95,798-$154,319. Candidates interested in the position can apply here. Applications must be received by Feb. 3, 2024.

The candidate selected will replace retired State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci, who served in the position for more than 10 years before retiring on Jan. 1, 2024.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov