Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,392 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 02, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 2, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:12 P.M.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative John Galloway:

 

·         I, John Galloway, hereby resign my position as a Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 2023-2024 legislative session effective today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00pm.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

The Chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 140th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on December 14, 2023.

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

 

January 2, 2024

 

·         Scott Conklin resigns from State Government Committee

·         Scott Conklin elected to Commerce Committee and appointed Chair

·         Carol Hill-Evans elected to State Government Committee and appointed Chair

·         Carol Hill-Evans resigns from Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee

·         Amen Brown elected to Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee

·         Matt Gergley resigns from Health Committee

·         Joe McAndrew resigns from State Government Committee

·         Matt Gergley elected to State Government Committee

·         Joe McAndrew elected to Health Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Speaker Joanna McClinton & Representative Carol Hill-Evans

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

 

January 2, 2024

 

·         Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

·         Stephanie Scialabba appointed Member, temporarily replacing Joseph Kerwin

·         Transportation Committee

·         Donna Scheuren appointed Secretary, replacing Abby Major

·         Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Railroads

·         Perry Stambaugh appointed Member, replacing Abby Major

·         Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness, Subcommittee on Military and Veteran

·         Facilities

·         Zach Mako appointed Member, temporarily replacing Joseph Kerwin

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Leader Bryan Cutler

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

 

January 2, 2024

 

·         Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Game and Fisheries Committee

·         Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Judiciary Committee

·         Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

·         Committee

·         Michael Cabell is temporarily elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

·         Stephenie Scialabba is temporarily elected to the Judiciary Committee

·         Joanne Stehr is temporarily elected to the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

·         Committee

·         Michael Cabell resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee

·         Andrew Kuzma is elected to Housing & Community Development Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Tina Pickett

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

Representative Joseph Kerwin submits the following letter:

 

As  you know, I have been ordered into active duty in service of our country with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard beginning on December 31, 2023. In order to avoid conflict with any interpretation of the current or future rules regarding my attendance, I am hereby requesting a leave of absence during the length of my deployment and until my return.

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 285     Finance

HR 286     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 1920   Education

HB 1921   Local Government

HB 1922   Housing And Community Development

HB 1923   State Government

HB 1924   Transportation

HB 1925   State Government

HB 1926   State Government

HB 1927   Transportation

HB 1928   Judiciary

HB 1929   Transportation

HB 1930   Professional Licensure

HB 1931   Health

HB 1932   State Government

HB 1933   Education

HB 1934   Education

HB 1935   Appropriations

HB 1936   Finance

                   

SB 55        Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, February 6, 2024  at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more