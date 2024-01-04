Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 02, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 2, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:12 P.M.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative John Galloway:
· I, John Galloway, hereby resign my position as a Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 2023-2024 legislative session effective today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00pm.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 140th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on December 14, 2023.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
January 2, 2024
· Scott Conklin resigns from State Government Committee
· Scott Conklin elected to Commerce Committee and appointed Chair
· Carol Hill-Evans elected to State Government Committee and appointed Chair
· Carol Hill-Evans resigns from Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee
· Amen Brown elected to Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee
· Matt Gergley resigns from Health Committee
· Joe McAndrew resigns from State Government Committee
· Matt Gergley elected to State Government Committee
· Joe McAndrew elected to Health Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Speaker Joanna McClinton & Representative Carol Hill-Evans
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
January 2, 2024
· Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections
· Stephanie Scialabba appointed Member, temporarily replacing Joseph Kerwin
· Transportation Committee
· Donna Scheuren appointed Secretary, replacing Abby Major
· Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Railroads
· Perry Stambaugh appointed Member, replacing Abby Major
· Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness, Subcommittee on Military and Veteran
· Facilities
· Zach Mako appointed Member, temporarily replacing Joseph Kerwin
Respectfully submitted,
Leader Bryan Cutler
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
January 2, 2024
· Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Game and Fisheries Committee
· Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Judiciary Committee
· Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
· Committee
· Michael Cabell is temporarily elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee
· Stephenie Scialabba is temporarily elected to the Judiciary Committee
· Joanne Stehr is temporarily elected to the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
· Committee
· Michael Cabell resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee
· Andrew Kuzma is elected to Housing & Community Development Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Tina Pickett
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Representative Joseph Kerwin submits the following letter:
As you know, I have been ordered into active duty in service of our country with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard beginning on December 31, 2023. In order to avoid conflict with any interpretation of the current or future rules regarding my attendance, I am hereby requesting a leave of absence during the length of my deployment and until my return.
Bills Referred
HR 285 Finance
HR 286 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1920 Education
HB 1921 Local Government
HB 1922 Housing And Community Development
HB 1923 State Government
HB 1924 Transportation
HB 1925 State Government
HB 1926 State Government
HB 1927 Transportation
HB 1928 Judiciary
HB 1929 Transportation
HB 1930 Professional Licensure
HB 1931 Health
HB 1932 State Government
HB 1933 Education
HB 1934 Education
HB 1935 Appropriations
HB 1936 Finance
SB 55 Judiciary
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.