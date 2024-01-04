Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 02, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 2, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:12 P.M.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative John Galloway:

· I, John Galloway, hereby resign my position as a Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 2023-2024 legislative session effective today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00pm.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 140th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on December 14, 2023.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

January 2, 2024

· Scott Conklin resigns from State Government Committee

· Scott Conklin elected to Commerce Committee and appointed Chair

· Carol Hill-Evans elected to State Government Committee and appointed Chair

· Carol Hill-Evans resigns from Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee

· Amen Brown elected to Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee

· Matt Gergley resigns from Health Committee

· Joe McAndrew resigns from State Government Committee

· Matt Gergley elected to State Government Committee

· Joe McAndrew elected to Health Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Speaker Joanna McClinton & Representative Carol Hill-Evans

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

January 2, 2024

· Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

· Stephanie Scialabba appointed Member, temporarily replacing Joseph Kerwin

· Transportation Committee

· Donna Scheuren appointed Secretary, replacing Abby Major

· Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Railroads

· Perry Stambaugh appointed Member, replacing Abby Major

· Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness, Subcommittee on Military and Veteran

· Facilities

· Zach Mako appointed Member, temporarily replacing Joseph Kerwin

Respectfully submitted,

Leader Bryan Cutler

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

January 2, 2024

· Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Game and Fisheries Committee

· Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Judiciary Committee

· Joseph Kerwin temporarily resigns from Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

· Committee

· Michael Cabell is temporarily elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

· Stephenie Scialabba is temporarily elected to the Judiciary Committee

· Joanne Stehr is temporarily elected to the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

· Committee

· Michael Cabell resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee

· Andrew Kuzma is elected to Housing & Community Development Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Pickett

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Representative Joseph Kerwin submits the following letter:

As you know, I have been ordered into active duty in service of our country with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard beginning on December 31, 2023. In order to avoid conflict with any interpretation of the current or future rules regarding my attendance, I am hereby requesting a leave of absence during the length of my deployment and until my return.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 285 Finance

HR 286 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1920 Education

HB 1921 Local Government

HB 1922 Housing And Community Development

HB 1923 State Government

HB 1924 Transportation

HB 1925 State Government

HB 1926 State Government

HB 1927 Transportation

HB 1928 Judiciary

HB 1929 Transportation

HB 1930 Professional Licensure

HB 1931 Health

HB 1932 State Government

HB 1933 Education

HB 1934 Education

HB 1935 Appropriations

HB 1936 Finance

SB 55 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.