Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,928 in the last 365 days.

Private Eyes Screening Group Is Now Integrated with Jobvite

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Eyes Screening Group Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive background check solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with the Jobvite Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and its inclusion in the Jobvite Marketplace. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the hiring process for businesses by streamlining background screening within the Jobvite platform.

About Private Eyes
Private Eyes Screening Group Inc. has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and efficient background screening services to assist organizations in making informed hiring decisions. With this integration, Private Eyes' cutting-edge screening solutions are seamlessly incorporated into the Jobvite ATS system, providing employers with a unified platform to manage their entire hiring process from start to finish.

"Our integration with Jobvite represents a commitment to streamlining and simplifying the hiring process for our clients," said Sandra James, CEO.

To learn more about Private Eyes visit www.privateeyesbackgroundchecks.com or click here to visit the Jobvite marketplace.
Private Eyes provides comprehensive Employment Screening Services which include:
• Background Checks
• Drug/Physical Screening
• Monthly and Annual Monitoring

About Jobvite:
Jobvite, an Employ Inc. brand, is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a marketing-centric approach to recruiting. Jobvite's Evolve Talent Acquisition Suite offers more breadth and depth in functionality than any other talent acquisition technology available in the market, addressing the entire hiring lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com

Mateo Tournier
Private Eyes Screening Group Inc.
+1 925-927-3333
email us here

You just read:

Private Eyes Screening Group Is Now Integrated with Jobvite

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more