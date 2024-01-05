Private Eyes Screening Group Is Now Integrated with Jobvite

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Eyes Screening Group Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive background check solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with the Jobvite Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and its inclusion in the Jobvite Marketplace. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the hiring process for businesses by streamlining background screening within the Jobvite platform.

About Private Eyes

Private Eyes Screening Group Inc. has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and efficient background screening services to assist organizations in making informed hiring decisions. With this integration, Private Eyes' cutting-edge screening solutions are seamlessly incorporated into the Jobvite ATS system, providing employers with a unified platform to manage their entire hiring process from start to finish.

"Our integration with Jobvite represents a commitment to streamlining and simplifying the hiring process for our clients," said Sandra James, CEO.

To learn more about Private Eyes visit www.privateeyesbackgroundchecks.com or click here to visit the Jobvite marketplace.

Private Eyes provides comprehensive Employment Screening Services which include:

• Background Checks

• Drug/Physical Screening

• Monthly and Annual Monitoring

About Jobvite:

Jobvite, an Employ Inc. brand, is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a marketing-centric approach to recruiting. Jobvite's Evolve Talent Acquisition Suite offers more breadth and depth in functionality than any other talent acquisition technology available in the market, addressing the entire hiring lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com