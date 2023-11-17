Premier Inc. Awards Private Eyes Screening Group Contract for Background Checks

RENO, NV, UNITED STAES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Private Eyes Screening Group, Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for 3 years with Premier, Inc. effective March 1, 2024. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Background Check Services.

"Private Eyes is grateful to continue our long-term relationship with Premier Inc. We have been proud to be able to help the healthcare industry since 2006. We look forward to continuing to innovate and bring great service with easy-to-use technology to the Premier members in the upcoming years” Sandra James, CEO.

Private Eyes’ core business is focused on providing superior background checks to meet the varying needs of our client base.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Foursquare and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

About Private Eyes Screening Group, Inc.

Private Eyes is committed to providing high quality background checks to give business the power to make informed hiring decisions. With its cutting-edge technology Private Eyes not only gets you the results fast but is an easy-to-use system built for user-friendliness. Private Eyes has provided its services for clients including high-level Fortune 500 companies for over 24 years. Learn more by visiting www.privateeyesbackgroundchecks.com.

Private Eyes provides comprehensive Employment Screening Services which include:

• Background Checks

• Drug/Physical Screening

• Monthly and Annual Monitoring