Private Eyes Screening Group Inc. announced as preferred vendor for Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Eyes Screening Group Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive background screening services, was selected as the trusted vendor to handle background checks for the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents (MAIA). This relationship will enhance security within the insurance industry, ensure all compliance requirements are met, and deliver a robust and trustworthy ecosystem.

Private Eyes: A Trusted Partner for Background Checks

Private Eyes is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of organizations across various sectors. Private Eyes specializes in providing superior customer service and emphasizing accuracy and speed. Their expertise in conducting comprehensive background checks makes them the perfect choice for MAIA, which aims to maintain the highest levels of trust within the insurance community for the benefit of its members.

“Private Eyes is excited to expand its relationship with MAIA through Alliant Purchasing. These relationships help us succeed at making our core value of having a safe workplace possible.” Says Sandra James, CEO of Private Eyes.

MAIA members will receive a discounted rate on background check services and have confidence in knowing that Private Eyes is a proven organization to work with.

About MAIA

The Massachusetts Association of Insurance (MAIA) is the leading trade association for nearly 1,100 Massachusetts independent insurance agencies and their estimated 9,000+ employees. MAIA is dedicated to strengthening and elevating the independent insurance agency system through unwavering advocacy and promotion, quality education, key insights and advice, market access, and essential products.

“MAIA is pleased to work with Private Eyes for our background screening needs and provide our members with a vetted solution that offers an efficient order process, vital customer service, and special member pricing,” said Nick Fyntrilakis, President and CEO of MAIA.

Alliant Purchasing Facilitates the Connection

Alliant Purchasing, a recognized leader in providing procurement solutions, has been pivotal in establishing this collaboration. By connecting Private Eyes and MAIA, Alliant Purchasing has demonstrated its commitment to bringing together industry leaders and facilitating relationships that promote security, efficiency, and excellence.

“Alliant Purchasing is thrilled about the new relationship between Private Eyes and MAIA. Alliant is dedicated to bringing solutions such as Private Eyes and our e-commerce platform, ap+, to MAIA members to assist in reducing their operational cost and overhead,” said Kary LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer at Alliant Purchasing.