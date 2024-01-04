MDC offering free trapshooting and ammunition handloading classes during January in the KC area

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn how to reload brass cartridges and go trap shooting with upcoming free classes offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Materials are provided for the ammunition handloading classes on Jan. 13 at MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs and on Jan. 23 at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville. A trap shooting class will be offered Jan. 20 at the Lake City Shooting Range.

A Reloading Brass class will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs. Instructors will teach about equipment, materials, and techniques needed to reload ammunition. Reloading can save ammunition costs and also allow customizing cartridges for a firearm. Participants will get to try reloading with MDC equipment and materials. This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4UU .

MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range will offer an Introduction to Trapshooting class from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. Instructors will teach trapshooting techniques, safety, appropriate shotguns and ammunition, etiquette on the range, and rules of the game. Shotguns and ammunition will be provided, or participants can bring their own. This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ui .

MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range will offer a Metallic Cartridge Basics class to teach reloading techniques from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Participants will learn what equipment and materials are needed for reloading cartridges and how to do it. All materials and equipment are provided, and participants will get to do some reloading. This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4US .

MDC connects people with nature during winter with programs held both outdoors and indoors, plus conservation areas are open for hikes, fishing, and hunting. To learn more, visit https://mdc.mo.gov.