Celebrate Ozarks history with MDC’s annual Heritage Day April 4 in Winona

WINONA, Mo. – Celebrate the history of the Ozarks with a fish fry and more during the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Heritage Day.

Twin Pines Conservation Education Center will host the annual event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4. The education center is located at 20086 US Highway 60 in Winona.

Heritage Day is a free annual event celebrating the history of the Ozarks with live music, naturalist-led activities, demonstrations, workshops, and a free fish fry sponsored by the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.

Registration is not required. Fish will be served starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

MDC Regional Supervisor AJ Hendershott said Heritage Day is a family-friendly event everyone can enjoy.

“Everyone can come out to learn something they might not have known and get excited about the past, present and future as they spend time outside,” Hendershott said. “Heritage Day is a way to look back and look forward. We have been dependent on the resources of the forest for a very long time, and we will continue to do so well into the future.”

Presenters will be dressed as characters from the past to help illustrate the valuable history of the Ozarks, he said, adding that the event attracts nearly 500 people each year.

Other activities include muzzle loading, bow making, leather working, spoon and bowl carving, rug making, fishing, archery and more.

“It’s really fun to see the way things used to be done and to see how much progress we’ve made,” Hendershott said.

Offsite parking and shuttle service will be available. For more information, please call 573- 325-1381. Text “MDC Pines” to 468311 for program reminders and updates.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.