Be a Planet Earth hero at MDC’s Sustainable DIY Projects Workshop April 25 at Rockwoods Reservation

WILDWOOD, Mo.—If you’ve been wanting to help the environment, including rivers, streams, and wildlife, but need a few ideas, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help. A great place to start is repurposing, reusing, and recycling. These practices reduce waste, energy use, and fossil fuel consumption. They can also save money.

MDC is presenting a Sustainable DIY Projects Workshop Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The workshop is free and open to all ages. The event takes place in two portions.

From 10 a.m. – noon, the workshop will feature a series of crafts and activities to explore, including a children’s clothing swap. Participants will learn to make seed balls, bee hotels, watercolor paint, jewelry and more using recycled materials.

From noon – 1 p.m. attendees can enjoy a picnic lunch in Rockwoods Reservation’s pavilion. During lunch, MDC naturalists will put on a presentation on how to get started with composting.

Participants should bring the picnic lunch of their choice. They’re also encouraged to come with any recycled cardboard tubes, plastic bottles, milk cartons, and aluminum cans. Attendees can bring any unused kids’ clothing items to donate for the children’s clothing swap.

Any unclaimed clothing left at the end of the day will be donated to Goodwill.

Sustainable DIY Projects Workshop is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at short.mdc.mo.gov/o5g

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to short.mdc.mo.gov/o5f.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.