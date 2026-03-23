Learn about turkey hunting with MDC program March 28 in Ash Grove
ASH GROVE, Mo. – Ever wondered how to get started with turkey hunting? Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a program focused on the basics of this popular outdoor hobby.
Staff at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host the turkey hunting program from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at 4897 N. Farm Road 61 in Ash Grove.
Staff will cover safety, scouting, calling, proper setup, shotgun ballistics, and much more.
Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208809.
Spring youth season is April 11-12, and spring turkey season kicks is April 20-May 10. Find out more details at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey
To find out more about the turkey hunting program or other workshops and events at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.
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