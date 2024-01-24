TPM Research and Lovell Announce Partnership to Bring the Care Continuum Chair to Federal Healthcare
Lovell will serve as TPM Research's SDVOSB Vendor for government entities such as the VA, DoD, and IHS.
Lovell Government Services is very excited to add this product to our portfolio and help bring the Care Continuum Chair to Federal Healthcare.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services (‘Lovell’) and TPM Research (‘TPM’), creator of the Care Continuum Chair™, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as TPM’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.
The Care Continuum Chair is a patient transport vehicle that has been carefully designed to support the patient experience and simplify staff workflow. It is engineered to provide ideal patient seating, optimize entry/exit, streamline transport, improve patient comfort, and improve patient experience and facility perception. By providing superior musculoskeletal support, it helps avoid clinical concerns resulting from poor posture and weight distribution. The head, neck, and spinal curve comfort engineering of the Continuum Chair deliver a multi-situational, appropriate seating position, as well as the natural Sit-to-Stand (STS) transfer protocol.
As TPM’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. The Care Continuum Chair is available now on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. It is pending addition to the Defense Logistics Agency’s ECAT system, and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"The Care Continuum Chair solves multiple common issues for patients with limited mobility. Patients get a superior experience with ideal transfer, transport, and sit-to-stand,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “This equipment provides a safe solution for staff and patients alike. Lovell Government Services is very excited to add this product to our portfolio and help bring the Care Continuum Chair to Federal Healthcare.”
Scott Comas, CEO, TPM Research added, “We created The Care Continuum Chair to transform the way healthcare providers transport and care for patients. The seating position maintains a lower center of gravity, providing greater stability, superior comfort, and improved posture. Our patented Powered Assist Lift (PAL) raises and lowers the patient while mimicking the natural biomechanics of a seated to a standing position. The feet plates are large and flat to the floor for easier and safer transition as well. This new, innovative patient vehicle delivers an optimized patient and staff experience.”
About TPM
Transformational Patient Mobility Research (TPM Research) transforms the way healthcare providers transport and care for patients. The new Care Continuum Patient Chairs are ergonomically optimized for both the patients and the healthcare staff responsible for moving them. The Care Continuum Chairs from TPM Research are engineered to ideally interact with the human form to promote comfort and safety to radically improve patient experience and satisfaction. The Care Continuum Chair™ Incorporating a wide range of new design innovations that remain unavailable on any current transport vehicle, these inventive chairs are feature-rich: NASA-inspired ideal seating position, extended comfort, optimal seating angle, and improved posture. The patented Powered Assist Lift (PAL) raises the patient’s center of gravity until it’s centered over the legs, mimicking the biomechanics of standing from a seated position. Patients can stand with less effort and stress on staff is reduced when assistance is required. Footplates rest flat and flush to the floor during transfer, eliminating the bending efforts required by healthcare staff when dealing with conventional footrests. In addition, the powered seat lifting system also reclines the seat to place the patient into a more comfortable and secure range of semi-reclined transit positions. Additional features include ergonomically designed handles that are both comfortable and efficient to push, offer low resistance with full range casters, and built-in features including an IV pole, O2 tank support, and space for storage of personal items.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
