St Albans/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4000051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2024

STREET: Castle Road

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church Road

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice/ Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lynda Ulrich

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side and roof

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 4, 2024, at approximately 0828 hours I responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Castle road in the town of Fairfield.

Investigation revealed that Operator #1 (OP1) was travelling south on Castle Rd, OP1 drove through a frozen rut in the dirt road causing Vehicle #1 (V1) to spin on the ice. V1 slid down a small embankment and into a field. As it slid onto the grassy portion of the field it rolled onto its roof. OP1 self-extracted herself from the vehicle and did not report any injuries. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side and roof, V1 was towed from the scene.