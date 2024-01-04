St Albans/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4000051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: VSP St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2024
STREET: Castle Road
TOWN: Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church Road
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice/ Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lynda Ulrich
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side and roof
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 4, 2024, at approximately 0828 hours I responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Castle road in the town of Fairfield.
Investigation revealed that Operator #1 (OP1) was travelling south on Castle Rd, OP1 drove through a frozen rut in the dirt road causing Vehicle #1 (V1) to spin on the ice. V1 slid down a small embankment and into a field. As it slid onto the grassy portion of the field it rolled onto its roof. OP1 self-extracted herself from the vehicle and did not report any injuries. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side and roof, V1 was towed from the scene.