Road Closure Rt 100 Duxbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin VSP Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of 4933 Vt Route 100 in Duxbury will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173