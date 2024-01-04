RE: Road Closure Rt 100 Duxbury

Vt Route 100 in Duxbury has been re-opened to travel for both lanes. Drive safe.

In the area of 4933 Vt Route 100 in Duxbury will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

