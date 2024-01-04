Applicants for Moffat County Court judgeship announced

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The Fourteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission announced today that four people have applied for nomination to the office of county judge for Moffat County.

The application deadline was on Dec. 22, 2023. The rules of procedure for the 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. Applicants are Jay M. Cranmer, James H. Hesson, and Nichole Marie Cristee, all of Craig; and Jennifer M. Hoag of Maybell.

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Jan. 12, 2024, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Moffat County. The vacancy was created by the Hon. Brittany A. Schneider’s appointment to the District Court. The vacancy will occur on Jan. 1, 2024.

To be eligible for appointment to fill the vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Moffat County at the time of investiture and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education as indicated by the Department of Education, based upon the record made on the General Education Development test. The current annual salary for this position is $110,822.40, and it is a 60 percent position. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if retained by the voters, has a term of four years.

Public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited, and will be accepted through Jan. 2, 2024.

The members of the nominating commission for the Fourteenth Judicial District are: Staci Nichols of Craig; Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake; and Casey Quillen, Ryan Dougherty, and Linda “Lulu” Gould of Steamboat Springs. The ex officio chair of the commission is Justice Richard L. Gabriel of the Colorado Supreme Court. The commission has two vacancies.

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members