Telegram of condolences to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito

TAJIKISTAN, January 3 - On January 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the Emperor of Japan, Honorable Naruhito, which reads:

"Your Majesty,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the severe earthquake in the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture, which caused the loss of life and a lot of property damage.

In connection with this heavy tragedy, I would like to express my sincere sympathy and condolences to you, the friendly people of Japan and the relatives and friends of the deceased, and I wish a full recovery to all the injured."