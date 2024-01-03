Telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

TAJIKISTAN, January 3 - On January 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan, Honorable Fumio Kishida, which stated:

"Your Excellency,

We are deeply saddened to learn of the earthquake in the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture, which led to significant casualties and material damage.

In connection with this great tragedy, I express my sincere condolences to you, the friendly people of Japan, and the relatives and friends of the deceased, and I wish a speedy and complete recovery to all the victims."