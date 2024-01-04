The Untold Narrative: Jim Lichtman's Trust and Confidence Offers Exclusive Insights into the Starr Investigation

September marked the 25th anniversary of the release of Ken Starr’s Independent Counsel Report to Congress. And there’s more to the story than previously known.

A well-researched, enthralling history of the fight between Kenneth Starr and the Secret Service. Lichtman’s story is a gripping political drama.” — KIRKUS REVIEWS

UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Lichtman's 'Trust and Confidence: Inside the Battle Between the Secret Service and Ken Starr' provides readers with an unprecedented investigative look into Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's conflict with the Secret Service. The book explores the connection to Monica Lewinsky through a special counsel report believed to be sealed by the court until the author uncovered it.

Unveiling previously unreleased documents from the independent counsel files in the National Archives, including Ken Starr’s handwritten notes, and featuring extensive interviews with former Secret Service director Lewis Merletti, special counsel Jo Ann Harris, and several former Starr prosecutors, this narrative remains untold until now. Grounded in the best available evidence, Lichtman presents readers with fresh facts and insights.

With interviews and previously unreleased documents from the Independent Counsel files in the National Archives, including Ken Starr’s handwritten notes, “Trust and Confidence” is an investigative look at a story no one has heard before.

Jim Lichtman has been writing and speaking on ethics since 1995. Past clients include The Federal Dispute Resolution Conference, Society of Actuaries, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Penn State Forum, and the U.S. Department of State. His twice-weekly commentaries have appeared on, ItsEthicsStupid.com since 2008.

This past year marked the 25th anniversary of the release of Ken Starr’s Independent Counsel Report to Congress. For twelve years, author Jim Lichtman has been investigating two little-known aspects of Starr’s investigation: a special counsel report—that the author first uncovered.

Offering previously unreleased documents from the independent counsel files in the National Archives, and extensive interviews with former Secret Service director Lewis Merletti, Jo Ann Harris and several former Starr prosecutors, this is a story no one has heard before.

“Lew was a trusted member of the Secret Service who believed in the values of duty, honor, courage, and commitment. Trust and Confidence is the story of how Lew defended those values from those who sought to undermine what he would never surrender - his integrity.”– Leon E. Panetta, Former Chief of Staff

“A well-researched, enthralling history of the fight between Kenneth Starr and the Secret Service. Lichtman’s story is a gripping political drama.” — KIRKUS REVIEWS

“Jim Lichtman hits a home run in this comprehensive, real-life political drama.” — 2023 WINNER, US HISTORY, AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS

“An absolutely fantastic read. Very highly recommended.” — FIVE STARS, READERS’ FAVORITE

“It is a tribute to the author’s writing style and storytelling ability that he can convey the feelings and emotions of those involved. That makes this book come alive.” — PACIFIC BOOK AWARDS

Jim Lichtman has been writing and speaking on ethics since 1995. Past clients include The Federal Dispute Resolution Conference, Society of Actuaries, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Penn State Forum, and the U.S. Department of State. His twice-weekly commentaries have appeared on ItsEthicsStupid.com since 2008.

To learn more about the book, please visit the official website at https://trustandconfidencebook.com/.