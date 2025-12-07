Tom Durwood’s The Adventures of Ruby Pi and the Aviation Girls Named 2025 AWA Finalist in Young Adult Fiction

Author Tom Durwood 2025 AWA FINALIST TOM DURWOOD BOOKS TOM DURWOOD BOOKS

A High-Flying Anthology Celebrating Girls, Grit, and the History of Aviation

I wanted to give young readers global, multicultural premises for aviation stories” — Tom Durwood

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Writing Awards is proud to announce that Tom Durwood’s newest young adult anthology, The Adventures of Ruby Pi and the Aviation Girls: A History of Flight in Stories, has been named a 2025 Finalist in the Young Adult – Fiction category.

Blending STEM themes, multicultural history, and high-energy adventure, Durwood’s work continues his mission of empowering girls through stories that connect scientific thinking with gripping fiction.

A High-Flying Anthology Celebrating Girls, Grit, and the History of Aviation

The Adventures of Ruby Pi and the Aviation Girls (November 2024) invites readers to soar through time and across continents as nine young heroines confront mysteries, dangers, and scientific challenges rooted in key moments of aviation history.

From gliding through the Black Forest on a war-kite, to solving a murder on a lunar colony, to navigating espionage during the London–Paris Air Race, the Aviation Girls face obstacles with courage, intelligence, and curiosity. Along the way, readers encounter a rich tapestry of aircraft, engineering ideas, and real scientific principles woven into the plots.

Durwood’s new collection builds on his award-winning series, including

The Adventures of Ruby Pi and the Math Girls and The Adventures of Ruby Pi and the Geometry Girls.

“I wanted to give young readers global, multicultural premises for aviation stories,” says Durwood.

“Our kids need to know these amazing histories. I needed to run the STEM content straight through my main characters.”

To deepen the historical and scientific foundation of the stories, Durwood incorporates commentary from noted aviation specialists, including Tim Grove, Anne Millbrooke, Michael Quetting, Paul Glenshaw, Cameron Smith, Sezai Adil, and Jennifer Ghilani.

Who Are the Aviation Girls?

Nine heroines. Nine aviation breakthroughs. Nine lessons in flight.

Readers meet:

Gia Tomasso, racing from Manhattan to the Aleutians to uncover the secrets of the A6M Zero.

Yi-Tai Jo, who believes she can help the X-1 rocket jet break the sound barrier.

Anke Mobelbauer, gliding through the Black Forest to rescue her kidnapped sister.

Sarra, defying the Roman garrison with a homemade balloon.

Mahi and Saanvi, solving a moon-colony murder with astrobotany and magnetic sleds.

Isoke, an African princess confronting destiny and flight side by side.

Ling Le, a simple Canal girl—or future queen—who holds the secrets of the Yunhe Navigators.

Second Starling, whose argument about the science of birds turns into aerial combat.

And Ruby Pi herself, calculating risk for Lloyd’s of London while becoming entangled in international espionage.

These stories blend action—spies, rescues, swordplay, treachery—with the aerodynamics and physics that shaped history.

A STEM-Driven Mission

Durwood’s work grows from one of today’s most urgent educational problems: girls gain interest in STEM around age 11, but lose it again by age 15 (Microsoft global study).

His response is storytelling that marries excitement with scientific reasoning.

“I wanted a strong understructure for exploring the science,” Durwood explains.

“These tales might seem high-end if not for my love of the pulps—plot twists, mysteries, chases, spies. I wanted to surprise my readers.”

About the Author

Tom Durwood is a teacher, editor, and writer with a long career in historical fiction and humanities education. A five-time Teacher of the Year at Valley Forge Military College, Durwood has taught English Composition, Literature, Public Speaking, and courses on Empire in world culture. His nonfiction works, including Empire and Literature and Kid Lit: An Introduction to Literary Criticism, have received praise from scholars and reviewers alike.

His fiction and nonfiction have earned multiple awards, including Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, Purple Dragonfly Awards, Incipere Awards, Literary Titan distinctions, and recognition from The Historical Fiction Company.

Durwood’s website: www.tomdurwood.com

Series website: https://theaviationgirls.com

Praise for Durwood’s Work

Readers and reviewers have consistently praised the Ruby Pi universe:

“A true pleasure… rich, layered, compelling.” — Fatima Sharrafeddine

“Uniformly gripping… educational and exciting.” — Midwest Book Review

“Very literary, almost poetic… highly recommended.” — Claire Middleton

“Creative and credible writing at its finest.” — Saby Samar

About the American Writing Awards

The American Writing Awards celebrates excellence across more than 70 categories, honoring exceptional writing from authors, independents, and small presses around the world. Finalists and winners reflect outstanding narrative craft, originality, and impact in their genres.

More information: https://americanwritingawards.com

Contact Information

For interviews, review copies, or media inquiries:

Tom Durwood

✉️ Tdurwood@gmail.com

🌐 https://theaviationgirls.com

🌐 https://tomdurwood.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.