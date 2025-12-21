LiteraryGlobal.com Announces Winners of the 2025 Literary Global Book Awards

BOOK OF THE YEAR-FICTION BOOK OF THE YEAR-NON-FICTION

Top Honors Awarded to The Seer and Child X as Book of the Year Winners

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiteraryGlobal.com has announced the winners of the 2025 Literary Global Book Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in fiction, non-fiction, and a wide range of literary categories from authors around the world.

The annual awards celebrate excellence, originality, and impact in contemporary publishing. This year’s competition attracted submissions from independent authors, small presses, and established publishers, highlighting the strength and diversity of today’s global literary community.

Following an extensive review process, two titles were selected for the program’s highest honor—Book of the Year.

2025 Book of the Year Winners

Book of the Year – Fiction

Winner: The Seer

Author: Raquel Y. Levitt

Publisher: Acorn Publishing, LLC

Book of the Year – Non-Fiction

Winner: Child X

Author: Jamie Mustard

Publisher: BenBella Books

“These were the kinds of books that stayed with us,” said the Director of Literary Global. “They sparked conversation, raised questions, and kept coming up again and again during judging. The Seer and Child X didn’t just impress us—they resonated.”

In addition to the Book of the Year honorees, Literary Global recognized category winners and finalists across multiple genres. A full list of 2025 category winners and finalists can be viewed at LiteraryGlobal.com, where readers and industry professionals are encouraged to explore this year’s honored titles.

“What stands out every year is the range of voices,” the Director added. “You see bold debuts, deeply personal stories, and books that take real risks. That’s what makes this competition special.”

Supporting Authors Beyond the Awards

Beyond its annual awards program, Literary Global continues to support authors through its Literary Global Book Review Service, which provides professionally written, editorial-quality reviews designed to help authors build credibility and visibility.

“An award is a great moment—but it shouldn’t be the end of the road,” said the Director. “Our goal is to help authors use that momentum in meaningful ways, whether that’s through reviews, promotion, or simply helping the right readers discover their work.”

Looking Ahead: 2026 Literary Global Competitions

2026 Literary Global Children’s Book Awards

The Literary Global Children’s Book Awards are among the most inclusive international competitions dedicated to children’s literature. Authors who enter a single category are automatically considered for both category honors and the prestigious Children’s Book of the Year award.

Deadline to Enter: April 27, 2026

Results Announced: May 18, 2026

2026 Independent Author Awards

The Independent Author Awards provide a global platform for independently published and self-published authors across a wide range of genres, offering increased visibility and recognition.

Deadline to Enter: April 19, 2026

Results Announced: May 2026

“We want authors to feel welcome here,” the Director said. “No matter how a book is published, if it’s strong, thoughtful, and well-crafted, it deserves to be recognized.”

LiteraryGlobal.com also released the full list of 2025 category winners spanning Business, Children’s, Fiction, Health, Nonfiction, Parenting & Family, Poetry, and True Crime. Highlights include Business and Management honors for Lawrence R. Armstrong’s Layered Leadership, the Fiction Debut and Mystery/Suspense win for Sandra K. Griffith’s One Beautiful Year of Normal, and multiple standout wins across children’s literature—including Pamela Gray Willcox’s Tux the Little Emperor and N. Degen’s Ray Taylor and the Torn and Tattered Treasure Map. Additional category winners include Adam Skolnick’s American Tiger (Fiction–Literary), Alice McVeigh’s Marianne (Fiction–Romance), Rebecca Bloom’s When Women Get Sick (Nonfiction–Women’s Issues), Neil Thanadar’s Positive Politics (Nonfiction–Social Change), and Justin Cook’s Infectious Injustice (True Crime). Readers can view all category winners and finalists now at LiteraryGlobal.com.

Winners of Each Category (2025 Literary Global Book Awards)

Book of the Year

Book of the Year – Fiction: The Seer — Raquel Y. Levitt (Acorn Publishing, LLC)

Book of the Year – Non-Fiction: Child X — Jamie Mustard (BenBella Books)

Business

Business – Careers: TUNE IN: How to Make Smarter Decisions in A Noisy World — Nuala Walsh (Harriman House)

Business – Entrepreneurship: Layered Leadership: Drive Double-Digit Growth and Dominate Your Competition with Creative Strategies and Execution — Lawrence R. Armstrong (Matt Holt Books)

Business – Management: Layered Leadership: Drive Double-Digit Growth and Dominate Your Competition with Creative Strategies and Execution — Lawrence R. Armstrong (Matt Holt Books)

Business – Motivational: That’s Not The Help I Need: Real Talk for Women About Winning at Work — Tiffany G. Rosik (AuthorsOnMission)

Business – Personal Finance: Evidence-Based Investing: To Invest Well Over a Long-Term, Sometimes You Have to First Survive the Short-Term — C. Theodore Hicks II (Westbow Press)

Business – Technology: Beyond Automation: The Human + AI Enterprise — Derrick E. Whitfield (Self-Published)

Business – Writing & Publishing: Self-Publish and Succeed: The No Boring Books Way to Writing a Non-Fiction Book that Sells — Julie Broad (Stick Horse Publishing)

Children’s

Children’s – Educational: Book 3: Alexander Fleming’s Penicillin Promise: Dr. K’s Portal Through Time — Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis (Palmetto Publishing)

Children’s – Picture Book (Fiction): Tux the Little Emperor — Pamela Gray Willcox (Graymatters Design & Publishing)

Children’s – Picture Book (Non-Fiction): Sammy’s Voyage to a New Home: True Adventures of a Small Cat Finding His Place in a Big World – Ages 4–8 — Debra Siraco & Zareen Wilhelm (BrainBloom)

Children’s – Fiction: Ray Taylor and the Torn and Tattered Treasure Map — N. Degen (N. Degen)

Children’s – Non-Fiction: Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play: An A to Z Alphabet Book for Child and Adult — Juli-Ann Gasper (Juli-Ann Gasper)

Children’s – Religious: Seeking the Lost: Sheep — Daniel Cramton (WestBow Press)

Fiction

Fiction – African American: Caramel and Steel – A Platinum Chocolate Romance — LongTemple (LongTemple)

Fiction – Best Cover Design: Mica Powers and the Legend of the Superstitions — M.S.V. Walker (Desert Star Media LLC)

Fiction – Cross-Genre: The Seer — Raquel Y. Levitt (Acorn Publishing, LLC)

Fiction – Debut: One Beautiful Year of Normal — Sandra K. Griffith (She Writes Press)

Fiction – General: Jasmine in Bloom — Londa Hayden (Lighthouse Christian Publishing)

Fiction – Graphic Novel: Miss Experience White: A Poem Cycle — Milo Starr Johnson (Bhaga Music)

Fiction – Fantasy & Sci-Fi: Mica Powers and the Legend of the Superstitions — M.S.V. Walker (Desert Star Media LLC)

Fiction – Historical: Daughters of Green Mountain Gap — Teri M. Brown (Atmosphere Press)

Fiction – Horror: Thank God For The Sinners — Eric Magun (ibooks)

Fiction – Humor: Atomic Sunset — J.G. Macdonald (Backpack Books)

Fiction – Inspirational: The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are — Kris Land (Balboa Press)

Fiction – Legacy: Backstage Pass: The Jade Sheldon Story — Sherrie Lynn (Create Space Independent Publishing Platform)

Fiction – LGBTQ: Bloom: A Novel — Curtis Andrew Burton (Kibby Lane Press)

Fiction – Literary: American Tiger — Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction – Multicultural: The Women Who Stand Between — Jeannée Sacken (Ten 16 Press / Orange Hat Publishing imprint)

Fiction – Mystery/Suspense: One Beautiful Year of Normal — Sandra K. Griffith (She Writes Press)

Fiction – New Age: Inside Dweller: Genesis — Kirsten G. Schuder (Higher Realm Publishing)

Fiction – Novella/Novelette: Camp Sunshine: A Thrilling Domestic Novella — Heather S. Chauvin (Heather S. Chauvin)

Fiction – Religious: Two Euro Candles: A Memoir of Faith, Trauma and Quiet Miracles — Maxsense Maximus (Euraus Publishing)

Fiction – Romance: Marianne: A Sense and Sensibility Sequel — Alice McVeigh (Warleigh Hall Press)

Fiction – Short Story: Corner of Main and Fayette: Stories — B. K. Clay (B.K. Clay)

Fiction – Thriller/Adventure: DRINKING FROM THE STREAM — Richard Scott Sacks (Koehler Books)

Fiction – Visionary: The Whore Saint — Mohsen Estesnaei (Mohsen Estesnaei)

Fiction – Western: Knoll Mercy, Bounty Hunter: Beautiful Day — Jeff Barnhart (Hemingway Publishers / KDP)

Fiction – Women’s Fiction: Manhattan Triptych — Catherine Butterfield (Westerfield Press)

Fiction – Young Adult: Ghost Brother — Sylvia Sánchez Garza (Arte Publico Press)

Health

Health – Addiction: After the Journey: Returning the Heart to Home — Wanda W. Jerome (Flying Fancy LLC)

Health – Aging: The Caregiver’s Advocate, A Complete Guide to Support & Resources Volume 2 — Debbie DeMoss Compton and others (Brave Healer Productions)

Health – Alternative Medicine: HEADACHES Why You Have Them – What You Can Do About Them — Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD (Fulton Books)

Health – Cancer: Taming Cancer: 21st Century Biology and the Future of Cancer Medicine — Drew N. Kelner, Ph.D. (BioCentury Press)

Health – Death & Dying: Ghost Brother — Sylvia Sánchez Garza (Arte Publico Press)

Health – Diet and Exercise: To Your Health: A Lifestyle of Health, Happiness and Confidence — Esther Avant (Muse Literary)

Health – Medical Reference: The Shift Worker’s Paradox – How Shift Work Breaks Your Biology — R.E. Hengsterman (Circadian Press)

Health – Psychology and Mental Illness: Deeply Human: The science and soul of emotional healing — Dr James P. Manning (Ridgeman Mental Health Books)

Nonfiction

Nonfiction – Animals/Pets: Silver Charm — M.J. Evans (Dancing Horse Press)

Nonfiction – Anthologies: The Ding Dong Altar Boy — Donald Osborn & Anna Henkens Schmidt (Anna Schmidt)

Nonfiction – Art: “Kinetic Pointillism” An Emerging Art Movement — Ganesh K. Shenoy (Independently Published)

Nonfiction – Autobiography/Memoir: Child X — Jamie Mustard (BenBella Books)

Nonfiction – Best Cover Design: 100 Objects from the Collections of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research — Stefanie Halpern (YIVO Institute for Jewish Research)

Nonfiction – Debut: Space to Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life — Lisa Hurley (Wiley)

Nonfiction – Education: Vademecum of English. A Complete Reference Guide for Teachers and Learners — Ana María López Jimeno (Lexiway Editions)

Nonfiction – History: 100 Objects from the Collections of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research — Stefanie Halpern (YIVO Institute for Jewish Research)

Nonfiction – Inspirational: Hope on the Border — Gill Gillenwater (University of Pemako Press)

Nonfiction – Legacy: Presidential Spirit: The True Story of an Airman Who Soared Above His Circumstances and the Woman Who Was the Wind Beneath His Wings — Gina S. Scheff (iUniverse)

Nonfiction – LGBTQ: Our Deepest Roots: Navigating Past Trauma to Build Healthier Queer Relationships — Jen Towns (Publish Your Purpose)

Nonfiction – Multicultural: Vademecum of English. A Complete Reference Guide for Teachers and Learners — Ana María López Jimeno (Lexiway Editions)

Nonfiction – Narrative: Miscalculated Risks: Attacked, Crippled, Paralyzed, Drowning, Unconscious and Freezing in The Wild (Just Not All at Once) — Michael Cooper (Larrea Press)

Nonfiction – New Age: Love’s Cauldron: Reclaim Your Wild Feminine — Jennifer J. Lehr (Filament Publishing)

Nonfiction – Photography: Around the World in 80 Photos — Jeremiah A. Gilbert (Jeremiah A. Gilbert)

Nonfiction – Science: The Architecture of Forever: Governing Life After Aging — Amos Behana (Singularity Publishing)

Nonfiction – Social Change: Positive Politics: A Proven Playbook to Get into Politics, Change Your Life, and Change the World — Neil Thanadar (Lioncrest Publishing)

Nonfiction – Sports: Breaking Through: The Secrets of Bassai Dai Kata — Colin Wee (Moosul Publishing LLC)

Nonfiction – Women’s Issues: When Women Get Sick: An Empowering Approach for Getting the Support You Need — Rebecca Bloom (Broadleaf Books)

Nonfiction – Young Adult: FLEX: Connect, Empower, & Lead - A Teen's Guide to Leadership — Shaine Hobdy (Shaine Hobdy)

Parenting & Family

Parenting & Family – Motivational: Norey Loo Glory’s Adoption Story — Renee Hamilton (Renee Hamilton)

Parenting & Family – Relationships: UniverSoul Promises: Foundations for Creating the Conditions Our Children Need to Thrive in Times of Transformation — Efrat Shokef (Blooming Sage Publishing)

Parenting & Family – Religion: You Are God’s Beloved Children: Surviving the Furnace of Affliction — Woody R Clermont (Woody Clermont Book Publications)

Parenting & Family – Self Help: Deeply Human: The Science and Soul of Emotional Healing — Dr James P. Manning (Ridgeman Mental Health Books)

Parenting & Family – Spirituality: UniverSoul Promises: Foundations for Creating the Conditions Our Children Need to Thrive in Times of Transformation — Efrat Shokef (Blooming Sage Publishing)

Poetry

Poetry – Fiction: Exits — Stephen C. Pollock (Windtree Press)

Poetry – Nonfiction: My Sutured Mind: Poems of Healing Beyond Trauma — Taylor Yount (author) & Veta Bakhtina (illustrator) (Sterncastle Publishing)

True Crime

True Crime: Infectious Injustice: The True Story of Survival and Loss against Corruption, the COVID-19 Disaster inside of San Quentin, and the Dumpster Fire that is Known as Mass Incarceration — Justin Cook (Fulton Books)

Legal Disclaimer:

