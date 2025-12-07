American Writing Awards Announces the AWA Launch Suite—A Powerful New Book Launch & Relaunch Promotion Service

Book Two of The Brick in the Holy Door Series (Release Date: 2026) 2025 America Writing Awards Winners

Launch of 2025 AWA Winner The Brick in the Holy Door Marks First Official Campaign, Releasing December 25th

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Writing Awards (AWA) is proud to announce the launch of the AWA Launch Suite, a comprehensive promotion service built to elevate both new releases and strategic relaunches. This all-in-one system gives authors the high-impact visibility needed to stand out in today’s crowded book market.

The new suite includes:

✔ Custom Launch/Relaunch Promo Poster

✔ 30-Day Targeted Facebook Ad Campaign

✔ Lifetime Feature on the AWA Launch Showcase Page

✔ Professional Press Release + Distribution

✔ Dedicated Email Blast to AWA Subscribers

Created for authors seeking a streamlined, professional launch strategy, the AWA Launch Suite blends design, advertising, long-term discoverability, and the industry recognition of the American Writing Awards brand.

Featured Campaign: The Brick in the Holy Door

Winner — 2025 American Writing Awards, Fiction–Political Category

Official Release Date: December 25

The first title to debut through the new AWA Launch Suite is C.R. Owens’ The Brick in the Holy Door, winner of the 2025 American Writing Awards in the Fiction–Political category.

A sealed brick. A rising president. A prophecy reborn.

The novel follows Daniel Trace, a brash New York real-estate mogul turned U.S. president, whose name may have been sealed inside the Vatican’s Holy Door decades earlier by a hermit who proclaimed: “Daniel Trace will lead America back to God.”

As the Vatican prepares to open the Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, Rome becomes the focal point of a global clash of belief and skepticism. Journalists, politicians, believers, intelligence operatives, and opportunists all race to uncover the truth: Is Trace’s name truly hidden within the ancient masonry—and if so, what does it mean for the world?

A Novel Perfectly Timed for Today’s Political Climate

The Brick in the Holy Door arrives at a moment when global politics is increasingly shaped by populism, media polarization, and deep divisions over faith, nationalism, and authority. C.R. Owens’ political thriller taps directly into these tensions.

The rise of Daniel Trace mirrors the emergence of real-world leaders who blur the line between celebrity, ideology, and destiny. Owens captures the zeitgeist of a society hungry for signs, symbols, and certainty in a time of confusion.

The novel’s central question—Is the prophecy real, or is it being weaponized?—reflects the cultural moment. In an era marked by misinformation, conspiracy movements, and institutional distrust, the book’s exploration of how belief can be manipulated for power feels urgent and unsettling.

As nations wrestle with the boundaries between religion and government, and as leaders invoke spiritual narratives to galvanize their supporters, The Brick in the Holy Door offers a timely and thought-provoking lens through which readers can examine modern politics. The Vatican’s ceremony becomes more than a ritual—it becomes a global spectacle where faith, ambition, and strategic deception collide.

These themes make Owens’ novel not just a gripping thriller but a reflection of the world we are living in.

A Strategic Tool for Authors Seeking Real Results

“The AWA Launch Suite was created because authors deserve a launch experience that matches the quality of their work,” said the AWA editorial team. “This suite combines visual design, targeted advertising, and long-term exposure into one cohesive system designed for real reach and real impact.”

The AWA Launch Suite is ideal for:

– New book releases

– Relaunches of backlist titles

– Authors preparing for award season

– Small-press and independent authors

– Writers seeking stronger brand presence and discoverability

