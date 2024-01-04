Enerlites Announces New Sales Partnership with Hossley LP in Texas

Enerlites logo

Enerlites, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Hossley Lighting & Power Solutions to include sales representation in Texas.

We have experienced significant growth and positive outcomes in our past collaborations with Hossley LP” — Angel Zheng

IRVINE, CA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, a leading provider of innovative lighting and energy solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Hossley Lighting & Power Solutions (Hossley LP) to include sales representation in the state of Texas.

Building on a history of successful collaboration in other territories, Enerlites is confident that this new venture will further strengthen its market presence and enhance customer service in Texas. Hossley LP's deep understanding of the local market dynamics, combined with their proven expertise in sales and customer relations, positions them perfectly to represent Enerlites' cutting-edge product line.

"We have experienced significant growth and positive outcomes in our past collaborations with Hossley LP," said Angel Zheng, CEO. "Their commitment to excellence and deep knowledge of the industry aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to expand our relationship into Texas, a key market for us, and are confident that together we will achieve new heights."

Hossley LP has established itself as a respected leader in the sales and distribution of lighting and power solutions. This new partnership is a testament to their dedication to providing top-tier products and services and aligns with their strategy of partnering with forward-thinking companies like Enerlites.

For more information about Enerlites and its products, please visit www.enerlites.com. For inquiries about Hossley LP and their services in Texas, please visit hossleylps.com.

**About Enerlites**

Enerlites is a leading provider of high-quality, innovative lighting and energy solutions. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Enerlites is dedicated to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of customers across various industries.

