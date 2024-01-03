January 3 - Statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Appeals Filed to U.S. Supreme Court in Anderson v. Griswold

State of Colorado

News Release

Denver, January 3, 2024 - Donald Trump has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Anderson v. Griswold to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement:

“The United States Supreme Court now has two appeals to consider in determining whether Donald Trump is eligible to appear on Colorado's Presidential Primary ballot. I urge the Court to consider this case as quickly as possible. Coloradans - and the American people - deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country's highest office."

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the Colorado 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot due to the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Colorado Supreme Court simultaneously stayed that ruling until January 4, with that stay remaining in place in the event of an appeal.

With Mr. Trump's appeal and the separate appeal filed by the Colorado Republican Party, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling.

Key upcoming dates: