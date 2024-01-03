Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,501 in the last 365 days.

January 3 - Statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Appeals Filed to U.S. Supreme Court in Anderson v. Griswold

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 3, 2024 - Donald Trump has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Anderson v. Griswold to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement:

“The United States Supreme Court now has two appeals to consider in determining whether Donald Trump is eligible to appear on Colorado's Presidential Primary ballot. I urge the Court to consider this case as quickly as possible. Coloradans - and the American people - deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country's highest office."

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the Colorado 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot due to the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Colorado Supreme Court simultaneously stayed that ruling until January 4, with that stay remaining in place in the event of an appeal.

With Mr. Trump's appeal and the separate appeal filed by the Colorado Republican Party, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling.

Key upcoming dates:

  • January 5: Deadline for Secretary of State Griswold to certify the names and party affiliations of candidates on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot.
  • January 5: U.S. Supreme Court conference day
  • January 20: Deadline for 2024 Presidential Primary Ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters.
  • February 12: First day 2024 Presidential Primary Ballots can be mailed to active registered voters.
  • February 26: First day of in-person voting for the 2024 President Primary.
  • March 5: Colorado 2024 Presidential Primary Day, polls close at 7:00 PM Mountain Time.

You just read:

January 3 - Statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Appeals Filed to U.S. Supreme Court in Anderson v. Griswold

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more