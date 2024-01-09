Radix IoT Introduces Mango 5.1 With New MQTT Publisher Support for IoT Scalability, Monitoring

Radix IoT's Mango 5.1 fortifies the company’s market leadership as the IoT platform of choice for advanced scalability and monitoring of globally diverse facilities.

The IoT Platform of Choice for Monitoring and Management is Ideal for Smart Manufacturing and Building Automation Equipment and Devices

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enhanced MQTT support included in Mango 5.1–released today by Radix IoT, LLC, fortifies the company’s market leadership as the IoT platform of choice for advanced scalability and monitoring of globally diverse facilities. Building on MQTT’s wide adoption as an open-source protocol for data exchange and communication between IoT devices, Mango 5.1 reduces bandwidth usage to enhance the IoT system’s resilience, performance, and reliability with unprecedented scalability options.

“With Mango 5.1’s enhanced MQTT publishing support, owners, operators, and managers of smart infrastructure can use MQTT easily with existing devices in their portfolio that communicate on any of the other 21 protocols Mango supports. This allows for thousands of more devices and integrations to meet the needs of smart buildings, telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, as well as the energy sector,” said Michael Skurla, Chief Product Officer/Co-Founder at Radix IoT, LLC.

Mango 5.1 also includes some minor enhancements based on customers’ requests which include:

• Full MQTT Publishing Support for MQTT v3.1.1 and v5.0 includes payload format indicator, content type, message expiry interval, correlation data, and user properties that initiate customizable ‘MQTT on your own terms’ as the industry’s go-to monitoring and management platform.

• Event Suppression Persistence allows for optional event suppression, or persistence, on Mango restarts while also being able to deactivate events when a data point or data source is disabled.

• Maintenance Events support by Watchlist supports Maintenance Events creation by a watchlist–including a redesign of the Maintenance Events screen.

• Expanded Device Integration across 40+ protocols, free of vendor lock, includes simple deployment upgrades.

• Browser compliance and security updates.

Earlier in 2023, Radix IoT’s Mango 5 product release elevated the future of effortless scalability for global commercial portfolio asset monitoring by streamlining installation and deployment activities with automated workflow features. It empowered integrators, contractors, and end-users to intuitively scale and unify tens of thousands of mission-critical locations into one ecosystem for remote monitoring and management. Mango 5’s enhanced flexibility cut in half the time of legacy monitoring solutions for remote management and triage.

For more information on Mango 5.1 visit www.radixiot.com/mango5 or contact sales@radixiot.com.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers diverse facilities and infrastructure with a cloud-native platform that organizes and unlocks critical data, providing actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and cost reduction. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

