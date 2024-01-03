U.S. Non-Profit, “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer,” Seeks to Join Hands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has most certainly emerged as one of the foremost countries in the world in terms of soccer-football. In fact, the KSA has now become a global leader in soccer-football.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 3, 2024—Kansas City, Houston, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization based in the United States, will plan to embark upon a journey to join forces with various entities and groups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in January and February 2024. The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer has been an official not-for-profit for over 12 years—since the year 2011. The Global Foundation is also a co-producer of the family-oriented television show, “The Soccer Academy,” which airs on the entire LATV network platform in over 40 cities in North America.

Over the past two years, the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer has teamed-up with the U.S. Embassy in Rabat and the United States Department of State to operate two successful weeks of soccer camps in the country of Morocco, namely in the cities of Marrakech and Safi. During that time, The Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy also filmed episodes of the television show that were aired and broadcasted on U.S. television platforms via the LATV network.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer later returned to the country of Morocco to conduct an “All Girls Soccer Clinic” in conjunction with the United States Embassy in Morocco in March 2023. The Global Foundation is unique in that it serves underprivileged communities around the world by providing the following:

• Free soccer instruction.
• Free soccer camps.
• Free soccer equipment.
• Free food (during camps).
• Free mentoring.
• Free medical screenings (at select camps and in select countries).
• Free dental screenings (at select camps and in select countries).

The Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy are united in one fundamentally important aspect: To spread a mission of peace through soccer around the world. Together, the Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy use soccer-football as a tool to bring peace to various parts of the world.

As mentioned above, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, a program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches in the U.S. and abroad (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv). “The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).

Both The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer and The Soccer Academy plan to film two (2) new episodes of its program in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024, pending the approval by appropriate authorities in the KSA.

The Global Foundation’s Executive Director and Founder, Antonio Soave, says this about soccer-football in the KSA: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has most certainly emerged as one of the foremost countries in the world in terms of soccer-football. In fact, the KSA has now become a global leader in soccer-football. We would be honored to be able to team-up with entities in the KSA to be able to film with some of the great soccer-football talent that is present there.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7_jqsGSUu8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05rEK0ogVSE

In Arabic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7q4LpToVw4

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thesocceracademytelevision7839/videos

Antonio John Soave
834119
+1 818-324-0344
The Soccer Academy Television Show Video Promo 2024

http://www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org

