The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer and The Soccer Academy Television Show Prepare for Exciting 2024

These past two years for the Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy have been a true blessing. Thanks to God, we have had the opportunity to assist countless young people around the world soccer.”
KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international not-for-profit organization that assists underprivileged children around the world, has just completed its annual “Year in Review.” This past year featured a wonderful series of youth soccer clinics in the country of Morocco in conjunction with the U.S. Department of State (State Department) and the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco, as well as “Inner City Soccer Clinics” in metro Kansas City in the United States. The “Inner City Clinics” were conducted in conjunction with the Global Foundation’s partner, the “Leones Negros” professional soccer club from Guadalajara, Mexico, along with the University of Guadalajara—a university system with over 240,000 students.

All the Global Foundation’s soccer camps and clinics are conducted and provided “free-of-charge” to participants. The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer helps underprivileged youth worldwide by providing the following: Free soccer instruction; free soccer clinics; free soccer gear; free soccer shoes; free food; and free dental screenings and free medical screenings (medical screenings in select locations).

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is also the co-producer of a television show, “The Soccer Academy,” that is broadcast every week in over 45 cities in North America on the entire LATV television network platform.

“The Soccer Academy” produced its latest episodes in the countries of Morocco, Mexico, and Portugal, and it plans to produce shows in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Brazil, Italy, and Germany in 2024. Additionally, “The Soccer Academy” YouTube Channel is now approaching 20,000 subscribers and is growing quickly (see the following YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@thesocceracademytelevision7839/videos).

Other highlights of 2023 included an “All Girls Soccer Clinic” in Marrakech, Morocco (see this video link for more—ahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-WyEfLzxn8), and the signing of a global accord with both the University of Guadalajara in Mexico and the Leones Negros soccer team.

The co-host and co-producer of “The Soccer Academy,” Antonio Soave, said: “These past two years for the Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy have been a true blessing. We have had the opportunity to assist countless young people around the world through the beautiful sport of soccer. With God’s help, we hope to do much more in 2024 and beyond.”

“The Soccer Academy” television show is distributed globally by the Television Syndication Company (see https://tvsco.com/).

Donations are encouraged through the Global Foundation’s website at www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org and via The Soccer Academy at www.SoccerAcademy.tv.

The Soccer Academy Television Show - Atlas Mountains Edition in North Africa

