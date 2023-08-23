The Soccer Academy Television Show to be on Display at MIPCOM in Cannes, France in October 2023

“The Soccer Academy,” a family-friendly adventure and travelogue television program, is broadcast weekly on the LATV network platform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Soccer Academy,” a family-friendly adventure and travelogue television program that is broadcast weekly on the LATV network platform in over 40 cities, is set to be on display at this year’s MIPCOM Cannes (at Booth P-1 F70). MIPCOM is billed as the largest gathering of TV and entertainment executives in the world, with more than 12,000 delegates present from over 110 countries. This year’s MIPCOM will take place from October 16 to October 19 in the fabulous city of Cannes, France. MIPCOM is also known to be “the most anticipated week for global decision-makers to compete for new series, source international production partners, and set the development agenda for the coming year and beyond.”

“The Soccer Academy” is an uplifting, exciting and encouraging television show that shares the sights, sounds and smells of various countries from around the world. Now in its third television production season, “The Soccer Academy” is part soccer instruction, part adventure, part travel, and part culinary in nature. It also takes viewers on a spectacular journey of some of the most interesting and intriguing tourist destinations on the planet. From Morocco to Jordan, and from Mexico to Portugal, “The Soccer Academy” is fun for the entire family.

At the same time, valuable language and cultural tips are shared throughout the show as well. Most intriguing, perhaps, is how youth, amateur, and professional soccer stories from around the globe are intricately woven into every episode.

The goal and objective of “The Soccer Academy” is to spread a message of peace through soccer around the world. It does this in conjunction with its production partner, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit that assists underprivileged communities through free soccer instruction, free food, and free soccer equipment (see www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org).

Other partners of The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer include, but are not limited to, the following entities: “Kick-It Soccer” online magazine (https://kick-it-soccer.com), Soave Gear (www.SoaveGear.com), BU Sunscreen (https://www.busunscreen.com), CGA Clean Energy (www.CGACleanEnergy.com), Capistrano Films (www.CapistranoFilms.tv), LATV (www.latv.com), and Gulf Global Synergies (www.GulfGlobalSynergies.com).

During the 2022 and 2023 television production seasons, “The Soccer Academy” and its team filmed new episodes in 4K in Mexico, Portugal, and Morocco. Additionally, “The Soccer Academy” has filmed past episodes in Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Spain. This winter, “The Soccer Academy” is planning brand new episodes in Croatia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Cuba, Colombia, and Brazil.

The co-producer and host of “The Soccer Academy,” Antonio Soave, said this of being on display at MIPCOM Cannes: “The Soccer Academy” is a positive and uplifting program for the entire family, and it helps to spread peace through the beautiful game of soccer. Our hope is that by featuring “The Soccer Academy” at MIPCOM this year will help underprivileged children worldwide.”

